How to have time for everything that’s important to you 9 January 2017 7:35 PM Don’t have enough hours in your day? You may want take the time to read this…

Invest yourself rich in 2017! 4 experts share some hot stock picks for the year 9 January 2017 7:03 PM The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks four portfolio managers for hot tips on where to put your money to work this year…

Higher Education urges matrics in limbo to register on CACH portal 9 January 2017 5:45 PM The Dept of Higher Education and Training explains how they are helping matric pupils who need help with post-school applications.

Pharmacists must give patients full info on HIV home test kit - Pharmacy Council 9 January 2017 5:00 PM SA Pharmacy Council says pharmacists must explain how HIV home testing kits work, how to read the results and where to seek help.

‘Jacob Zuma presided over the dismantling of the land reform program in SA' 9 January 2017 4:47 PM The ANC is talking more about land but doing less, says Prof Ruth Hall of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies.

ANC appears to present united front at January 8 statement 9 January 2017 3:58 PM ANC's Jan 8 statement is a sign that the message of unity seems to have infiltrated into the branches of the party, EWN reports.

Studying law? Perhaps reconsider? IBM's Watson is taking white-collar jobs 9 January 2017 3:56 PM Watson can answer questions posed in natural language. Some claim that 90% of lawyers will soon lose their jobs.

Grade repetition too high in SA (and not the solution), says education expert 9 January 2017 2:55 PM Better to have a second chance than to drop out, advises Basic Education's Angie Motshekga. But is repeating a grade the answer?