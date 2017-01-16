Consumer Commission may probe Ford's conduct after Kuga recalled

The Consumer Commission says drivers should continue to lodge their complaints as Ford is still liable for any losses due to fire.

SA 'sluggish response' to Iraqi intel on terror bomber - ambassador

Iraqi ambassador Saad Kindeel says SA government dragging its heels to sign memorandum of understanding with Iraq for information.

Search for missing SA photojournalist continues in Syria

South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed has been missing for six days in war-torn Syria after being taken by armed men.

Ford recalls Kuga (take yours to a dealership ASAP!)

"It appears that Ford was instructed to do this by the National Consumer Commission," says EWN’s Gia Nicolaides.

Oxfam: world leaders need to tackle wealth disparity through policy changes

The gap between the rich and poor appears to be far greater than feared, reveal Oxfam findings.

Ford Kuga drivers fear for their kids' lives as cases pile up, says journo

Times senior reporter Graeme Hosken explains that a number of Kuga models are implicated, not limited to the 1.6 litre Ecoboost.

Lamberts Bay 'Kreef Fees' cancelled

Endangered crayfish meant back to the drawing board for popular Lambert's Bay Kreef Fees, replacing it with a market day.

City cranks up spot checks on water restrictions

The City of Cape Town has increased its enforcement of water restrictions in a bid to reduce residents’ water wastage.

Cape residents billed over R31 million in December for water overusage

Cape Town City billed ratepayers over R33 million for failing to adhere to imposed level 3 water restrictions.

What you need to know about Ford’s Kuga recall
What you need to know about Ford’s Kuga recall

Eyewitness News has put together a list of all you need to know about the recall.
Zuma ditches Davos, Ramaphosa set to ease investor confidence
Zuma ditches Davos, Ramaphosa set to ease investor confidence

It is the first time since 2010 that President Jacob Zuma will not be leading the country's delegation in the small Swiss town of Davos.
Madonsela refuses to say if leaked Absa report was hers
Madonsela refuses to say if leaked Absa report was hers

Madonsela said that during her time as Public Protector, reports into matters still under investigation were not released electronically to safeguard against leaks.
