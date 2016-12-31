Mariah Carey to headline Times Square New Year celebrations 30 December 2016 7:30 PM The traditional ball drop in Times Square is an annual highlight where New Yorkers usher in the New Year.

Row over George Michael song 30 December 2016 7:00 PM A row has erupted over one of the singer's unreleased love songs. He died on Christmas Day of a heart attack.

What to expect from the Rand and interest rates in 2017 - economist 30 December 2016 3:19 PM Rian le Roux, chief economist at Old Mutual says a tight budget is expected in February.

Depressed, anxious, lonely? How a counselor can help you 30 December 2016 1:02 PM Sadag counselors are on hand to help with the complexities associated with this time of year.

[LISTEN] Why private school pupils perform better 30 December 2016 10:42 AM A Wits professor says that IEB pupils' access to resources, among other things, contributes to their success.

IEB: Dedication, parental support helps matrics 30 December 2016 8:57 AM The board released its results at midnight, indicating a 98.67% pass rate 0.37% higher than last year’s standings.

Motorists may get fuel price relief in February - Energy Dept 30 December 2016 8:32 AM Next month, the price of 93 octane will go up by 50 cents a litre, 95 octane goes up by 48 cents, while diesel goes up by between 37 and 39 cents a litre.

Mark Zinde - lawyer claims psychiatric tests not done 29 December 2016 3:40 PM Mark Zinde's lawyer wants his client to be taken back to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.