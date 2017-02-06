Kelly-Eve Koopman and Sarah Summers on their new 'Coloured Mentality' series

Koopman and Summers have released a six-part web documentary web series trying to answer the question, "what is a coloured?".

Do powerful individuals at SANAC want to change leadership for their own gain?

Ending South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) COE Fareed Abdullah's contract has raised a lot of questions.

Department implements Health Ombudsman report, but careful of labour relations

Health Minister says he has started implementing Health Ombudsman recommendations on 94 Life Esidimeni patients who died.

'Everything was done to try rescue trapped Lily Mine workers'

Three workers were killed when they became trapped underground in a metal structure in a ground collapse on 5 February last year.

CT 10s rugby player who spat in woman's face banned

Kelly Dorman describes how the man first tripped her, then pounded on her car window and then spat in her face.

Limpopo Education says it has learnt its lesson after school stationery shortage

The Limpopo Education Department says it will ensure that it is better prepared in future after the late delivery of stationery.

John Maytham's Books: Emotional storms, survivor guilt, and the life of a poet

Listen to John's book reviews for the week.

7 annoying things passengers do on public transport

Public transport can be a nightmare. Listeners share their unpleasant experiences while commuting with complete strangers.

Officials revolt against Minister Dlamini amidst social grant payment crisis

John Maytham interviews AmaBhungane investigative journalist Craig McKune.

EWN Headlines
Nigeria's leader seeks extended medical leave, fanning ill health rumours
President Muhammadu Buhari had been due to return to work on Monday after taking over 2 weeks leave for medical checks in Britain.
‘Lundi Tyamara’s death a loss for SA’s social cohesion efforts’
Nathi Mthethwa, fans and family bid farewell to the gospel singer at his funeral in Worcester on Sunday.

State capture, Zuma, Guptas & Madonsela named 2016’s biggest newsmakers
The National Press Club says according to media monitoring networks, state capture generated 51% of coverage last year.

