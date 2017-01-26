TV heavyweights to face off in the boxing ring
Two of SA's most popular soapie stars will go head-to-head in the boxing ring this Friday for an exhibition match.
The department advises that it's illegal for schools to charge application or admin fees and urges parents to know their rights.
Labour analyst, Gavin Brown says deregistering of unions is an administrative process which Crouse is required to perform.
A 13kg baby pygmy hippo has been now moved from night quarters to his new home at the at the National Zoological Gardens of SA.
SA Poultry Association says cheap imports from the European Union have affected the poultry industry badly.
Social media influencer, Khaya Dlanga says he was shocked to see his name on court papers saying he is part of the ANC campaign.
Banking Association of SA MD says it is not valid to say that the Bill is racist and gives too much power to the banks.
Yesterday EWN reported that Ipid has extended its investigation against the acting national police commissioner.
The Claassen Board of Inquiry Report that looked into Riah Phiyega's fitness to hold office has been handed over to Parliament.
Eusebius McKaiser, Niq Mhlongo, Hugh Fraser and Danielle Bowler share their fond memories and relationships with the City of Gold.