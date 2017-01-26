WC education clamps down on unlawful school application fees 26 January 2017 2:31 PM The department advises that it's illegal for schools to charge application or admin fees and urges parents to know their rights.

Minister Oliphant's attempt to remove labour registrar was unlawful 26 January 2017 1:47 PM Labour analyst, Gavin Brown says deregistering of unions is an administrative process which Crouse is required to perform.

Baby pygmy hippo out on show after being moved to new home 26 January 2017 1:36 PM A 13kg baby pygmy hippo has been now moved from night quarters to his new home at the at the National Zoological Gardens of SA.

Rainbow Chicken shedding 1350 jobs 26 January 2017 1:35 PM SA Poultry Association says cheap imports from the European Union have affected the poultry industry badly.

I was never part of any political "war room" - Khaya Dlanga 26 January 2017 1:05 PM Social media influencer, Khaya Dlanga says he was shocked to see his name on court papers saying he is part of the ANC campaign.

Legal opinion finds Zuma's contention on Fica Bill has no standing - Coovadia 26 January 2017 12:50 PM Banking Association of SA MD says it is not valid to say that the Bill is racist and gives too much power to the banks.

DA to submit more evidence of alleged corruption against Phahlane to Ipid 26 January 2017 12:44 PM Yesterday EWN reported that Ipid has extended its investigation against the acting national police commissioner.

Leaked classified report finds Phiyega 'unfit for office' 26 January 2017 12:40 PM The Claassen Board of Inquiry Report that looked into Riah Phiyega's fitness to hold office has been handed over to Parliament.