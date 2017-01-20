Govt on campaign to ensure muti traders and healers abide by environmental laws 20 January 2017 5:38 PM The Environmental Affairs Dept is running an awareness drive on biodiversity compliance to help educate about environmental laws.

John Maytham's books: Russian murders to a Cameroonian immigrant in the USA 20 January 2017 5:26 PM John's weekly reviews from a murder mystery in Russia, the collapse of the Soviet Union and a Cameroonian immigrant living in USA.

High school driving lessons will help improve road safety, says expert 20 January 2017 5:19 PM 'Stay Alert Stay Alive' coordinator Dr Lawrence Barrit shares the aspects of road safety that are relevant to educate youngsters.

MPs lay out contents of SABC report recommendations 20 January 2017 4:12 PM Parliament’s probe into the SABC is approaching its final stretch as MPs thrash out what should be contained in its draft report.

I paid for it, says Police Commissioner Phahlane. No you didn't, says Ipid 20 January 2017 4:03 PM John Maytham interviews EWN’s Barry Bateman about the allegations against the Acting National Police Commissioner.

Gifted father and son shine while continuing musical legacy of Masote family 20 January 2017 3:47 PM Orchestra runs in the blood of the Masote family who are known for their contribution to the SA music landscape. Take a listen.

'Over and over again we’ve heard of the board’s dismal failure' 20 January 2017 3:33 PM Parliament’s probe into the failure of the SABC board to carry out its duties is nearly complete, says EWN’s Gaye Davis.

Orcas spotted in Langebaan Lagoon must've been hunting, says conservationist 20 January 2017 2:45 PM Capetonians are accustomed to seeing whales playing along the coast, but it is very rare to hear of orcas in the Langebaan Lagoon.