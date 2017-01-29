How studying sports will help you excel in your career

How studying sports will help you excel in your career

Career opportunities in sports are not only limited to those with athletic prowess, UCT sports lecturer explains opportunities.

SABC 8's Suna Venter talks about being shot

SABC 8's Suna Venter talks about being shot

Senior producer Suna Venter who works at the SABC despite her challenging the public broadcaster describes her harrowing ordeal.

John Maytham's book review: Missing girls, drugs, madness and mythomania

John Maytham's book review: Missing girls, drugs, madness and mythomania

Listen to John's book picks for the week and add to your reading list.

UberEATS launches in foodie mecca Cape Town

UberEATS launches in foodie mecca Cape Town

For R20 per delivery (whatever the size, there's no minimum order) you can get gourmet meals delivered to your door at Uber-speed.

Fees Must Fall: ‘No reason why Govt shouldn’t ask listed companies for help’

Fees Must Fall: ‘No reason why Govt shouldn’t ask listed companies for help’

Public-private partnerships is the answer to South Africa’s higher education funding dilemma, says USB’s Prof Piet Naude.

A glimpse into life on board the Queen Mary 2 Cruise Ship

A glimpse into life on board the Queen Mary 2 Cruise Ship

What is it like to aboard the transatlantic ocean liner Queen Mary 2? Pippa Hudson gets all the info and a first-hand experience.

Naked Scientist explains brain diseases caused by marijuana (and it's benefits)

Naked Scientist explains brain diseases caused by marijuana (and it's benefits)

Dr Chris Smith says people who use marijuana are likely to be diagnosed with schizophrenia, but there are also a few advantages.

SABC 2 introduces schedule changes to win back Afrikaans viewers

SABC 2 introduces schedule changes to win back Afrikaans viewers

As from the 6th of March, SABC 2 television channel will introduce and return several Afrikaans series and game shows.

Panel's findings due on professor's sexual harassment case

Panel's findings due on professor's sexual harassment case

EWN reporter, Thando Kubheka says the independent panel will be handing over its findings today to Wits VC Adam Habib.

More Articles
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

The Cape has a severe water shortage. Find out all about what can be done to alleviate the crisis and what you can do to help.
The Wine Feature
The Wine Feature

John Maytham’s Wines of the Week
The Adventurers
The Adventurers

A new podcast series sharing extraordinary tales of those who dared to chase their dreams.
life
life

Primedia Broadcasting's podcast portal is open for your listening pleasure! Find your radio favourites and a few audio surprises!

Face to Face with Success
Face to Face with Success

Inspiring podcasts of stories of achievement against the odds, and invaluable advice for anyone with their eye on the big prize.
Win
2017 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
2017 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

You could win your share of R10 000 cash in The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.
EWN Headlines
Man arrested following Limpopo cop shooting
Man arrested following Limpopo cop shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Constable Mpho Tshikhudo on Saturday morning.
Global backlash grows against Trump's immigration order
Global backlash grows against Trump's immigration order

Several countries including long-standing American allies criticised the Trump’s stance on immigration as discriminatory and divisive.
GP cops arrest 2,871 in two-day sting operations
GP cops arrest 2,871 in two-day sting operations

Authorities say during the operations 22 unlicensed firearms were recovered, 56 illegal liquor outlets closed down.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us