5 things you didn’t know about Solidariteit, AfriForum’s parent

AfriForum - superstar prosecutor Gerrie Nel’s new employer – resemble a group much like the American “alt-right”, says HuffPost SA’s Pieter du Toit.

What we need from JZ’s State of the Nation Address and Pravin’s Budget Speech

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy Daniel Silke.

Life Esidimeni Tragedy: A timeline of interviews - who said what

Denials and reassurances from then MEC Mahlangu and others in the tragic psychiatric patient move going back to 2015.

Gov: Makhura wasn't informed about Life Esidimeni saga until September last year

The Gauteng government says Premier David Makhura knew nothing about the saga regarding the Life Esidimeni move until September.

Read the full health Ombudsman Report on psychiatric patient deaths

94 psychiatric patients from Life Healthcare Esidimeni Hospital died from neglect, says the Health Ombudsman.

SA's top voice over artists on how to crack into the industry

Three of South Africa's most notable voice over artists share their insights into the industry and how aspiring VOs can make it.

Level 3b restrictions kicks in. What that means (e.g. no car washing, at all!)

Extremely severe water restrictions came into effect on Wednesday. Take note of what’s allowed, or face the consequences.

Don't trust these people, they have an agenda, prepare our lawyers - Mahlangu

Civil groups raised red flags about psychiatric patients move from Life Healthcare Esidimeni Hospital and dept turned a deaf ear.

Farmworkers get even bigger cut in Solms-Delta wine estate

Farmworkers at the prestigious Solms-Delta wine estate in Franschhoek now own 45% of the business following an empowerment deal.

#WaterWatch
The Cape has a severe water shortage. Find out all about what can be done to alleviate the crisis and what you can do to help.
The Wine Feature
John Maytham’s Wines of the Week
Face to Face with Success
Inspiring podcasts of stories of achievement against the odds, and invaluable advice for anyone with their eye on the big prize.
2017 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
You could win your share of R10 000 cash in The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.
EWN Headlines
Chamber of Mines: Talks with coal unions collapse, strike looms
The chamber says deliberations with unions about the withdrawal of 7 coal firms from the central wages negotiations chamber have collapsed.
MK vets: Calls for ANC NEC disbandment not linked to Zuma successor
Carswell Ka Shabangu says the issues faced by the ANC need to be dealt with first before discussing who will be the new leader of the party.
Moody's: Political tensions, weak growth major risk to SA rating
Moody's rates South Africa two notches above junk status with a negative outlook.
