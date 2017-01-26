WC education clamps down on unlawful school application fees

The department advises that it's illegal for schools to charge application or admin fees and urges parents to know their rights.

Minister Oliphant's attempt to remove labour registrar was unlawful

Labour analyst, Gavin Brown says deregistering of unions is an administrative process which Crouse is required to perform.

Baby pygmy hippo out on show after being moved to new home

A 13kg baby pygmy hippo has been now moved from night quarters to his new home at the at the National Zoological Gardens of SA.

Rainbow Chicken shedding 1350 jobs

SA Poultry Association says cheap imports from the European Union have affected the poultry industry badly.

I was never part of any political "war room" - Khaya Dlanga

Social media influencer, Khaya Dlanga says he was shocked to see his name on court papers saying he is part of the ANC campaign.

Legal opinion finds Zuma's contention on Fica Bill has no standing - Coovadia

Banking Association of SA MD says it is not valid to say that the Bill is racist and gives too much power to the banks.

DA to submit more evidence of alleged corruption against Phahlane to Ipid

Yesterday EWN reported that Ipid has extended its investigation against the acting national police commissioner.

Leaked classified report finds Phiyega 'unfit for office'

The Claassen Board of Inquiry Report that looked into Riah Phiyega's fitness to hold office has been handed over to Parliament.

Why Johannesburg is loved by 'hustlers' who now call it home

Eusebius McKaiser, Niq Mhlongo, Hugh Fraser and Danielle Bowler share their fond memories and relationships with the City of Gold.

EWN Headlines
FNB starts process to reimburse heist customers
FNB starts process to reimburse heist customers

FNB has asked all affected customers to provide evidence of the contents of their safety deposit boxes.
CT household water bills rise despite plea to save water
CT household water bills rise despite plea to save water

With dam levels currently at under 40%, it is highly likely that the city will have no choice but to intensify water restrictions.
Nehawu, Unisa management locked in private talks
Nehawu, Unisa management locked in private talks

Workers affiliated to the union have taken to the streets after failed negotiations with the university's management over salary demands.
