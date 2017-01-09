How to have time for everything that’s important to you

How to have time for everything that’s important to you

Don’t have enough hours in your day? You may want take the time to read this…

Invest yourself rich in 2017! 4 experts share some hot stock picks for the year

Invest yourself rich in 2017! 4 experts share some hot stock picks for the year

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks four portfolio managers for hot tips on where to put your money to work this year…

Higher Education urges matrics in limbo to register on CACH portal

Higher Education urges matrics in limbo to register on CACH portal

The Dept of Higher Education and Training explains how they are helping matric pupils who need help with post-school applications.

Pharmacists must give patients full info on HIV home test kit - Pharmacy Council

Pharmacists must give patients full info on HIV home test kit - Pharmacy Council

SA Pharmacy Council says pharmacists must explain how HIV home testing kits work, how to read the results and where to seek help.

‘Jacob Zuma presided over the dismantling of the land reform program in SA'

‘Jacob Zuma presided over the dismantling of the land reform program in SA'

The ANC is talking more about land but doing less, says Prof Ruth Hall of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies.

ANC appears to present united front at January 8 statement

ANC appears to present united front at January 8 statement

ANC's Jan 8 statement is a sign that the message of unity seems to have infiltrated into the branches of the party, EWN reports.

Studying law? Perhaps reconsider? IBM's Watson is taking white-collar jobs

Studying law? Perhaps reconsider? IBM's Watson is taking white-collar jobs

Watson can answer questions posed in natural language. Some claim that 90% of lawyers will soon lose their jobs.

Grade repetition too high in SA (and not the solution), says education expert

Grade repetition too high in SA (and not the solution), says education expert

Better to have a second chance than to drop out, advises Basic Education's Angie Motshekga. But is repeating a grade the answer?

SA's gym industry rakes in highest revenue in the world - reports

SA's gym industry rakes in highest revenue in the world - reports

According to reports, South African gym industry brings in over $900 billion in revenue every year.

More Articles
Features
Matric Results 2016
Matric Results 2016

Matric Results 2016, brought to you by EWN and African Bank
The Well Deserved Break
The Well Deserved Break

Nominate someone who has had a tough year.
The Wine Feature
The Wine Feature

John Maytham’s Wines of the Week
The Adventurers
The Adventurers

A new podcast series sharing extraordinary tales of those who dared to chase their dreams.
life
life

Primedia Broadcasting's podcast portal is open for your listening pleasure! Find your radio favourites and a few audio surprises!

Face to Face with Success
Face to Face with Success

Inspiring podcasts of stories of achievement against the odds, and invaluable advice for anyone with their eye on the big prize.
Win
Are you the Whiz of the MTN Biz Quiz?
Are you the Whiz of the MTN Biz Quiz?

Test your business knowledge and win R2 000 cash in the MTN Biz Quiz?
Events
Live@Vergenoegd: Ard Matthews
Live@Vergenoegd: Ard Matthews

Ard Matthews of Just Jinjer fame performs as part of the Live@Vergenoegd Summer concert series in partnership with CapeTalk.
EWN Headlines
Ronaldo wins FIFA’s player of the year award
Ronaldo wins FIFA’s player of the year award

Cristiano Ronaldo won FIFA’s player of the year award beating his old rival Lionel Messi.
Dept to assist matriculants with university placement
Dept to assist matriculants with university placement

The Higher Education Department is calling on students who are yet to be placed at universities to sign up with the service’s website so they can be assisted.
Hard Brexit is not inevitable, says British PM May
Hard Brexit is not inevitable, says British PM May

Theresa May criticized the British media for misinterpreting what she described as long-term position on EU talks.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us