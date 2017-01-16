‘3 richest South Africans have wealth equal to the poorest 28 million’ – Oxfam
The Free Market Foundation's Leon Louw, however, calls Oxfam "OxScam" and says the organisation does not care about poor people.
The Free Market Foundation's Leon Louw, however, calls Oxfam "OxScam" and says the organisation does not care about poor people.
The Consumer Commission says drivers should continue to lodge their complaints as Ford is still liable for any losses due to fire.
Iraqi ambassador Saad Kindeel says SA government dragging its heels to sign memorandum of understanding with Iraq for information.
South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed has been missing for six days in war-torn Syria after being taken by armed men.
"It appears that Ford was instructed to do this by the National Consumer Commission," says EWN’s Gia Nicolaides.
The gap between the rich and poor appears to be far greater than feared, reveal Oxfam findings.
Times senior reporter Graeme Hosken explains that a number of Kuga models are implicated, not limited to the 1.6 litre Ecoboost.
Endangered crayfish meant back to the drawing board for popular Lambert's Bay Kreef Fees, replacing it with a market day.
The City of Cape Town has increased its enforcement of water restrictions in a bid to reduce residents’ water wastage.
Cape Town City billed ratepayers over R33 million for failing to adhere to imposed level 3 water restrictions.