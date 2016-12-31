Mariah Carey to headline Times Square New Year celebrations

Mariah Carey to headline Times Square New Year celebrations

The traditional ball drop in Times Square is an annual highlight where New Yorkers usher in the New Year.

Row over George Michael song

Row over George Michael song

A row has erupted over one of the singer's unreleased love songs. He died on Christmas Day of a heart attack.

What to expect from the Rand and interest rates in 2017 - economist

What to expect from the Rand and interest rates in 2017 - economist

Rian le Roux, chief economist at Old Mutual says a tight budget is expected in February.

Depressed, anxious, lonely? How a counselor can help you

Depressed, anxious, lonely? How a counselor can help you

Sadag counselors are on hand to help with the complexities associated with this time of year.

[LISTEN] Why private school pupils perform better

[LISTEN] Why private school pupils perform better

A Wits professor says that IEB pupils' access to resources, among other things, contributes to their success.

IEB: Dedication, parental support helps matrics

IEB: Dedication, parental support helps matrics

The board released its results at midnight, indicating a 98.67% pass rate 0.37% higher than last year’s standings.

Motorists may get fuel price relief in February - Energy Dept

Motorists may get fuel price relief in February - Energy Dept

Next month, the price of 93 octane will go up by 50 cents a litre, 95 octane goes up by 48 cents, while diesel goes up by between 37 and 39 cents a litre.

Mark Zinde - lawyer claims psychiatric tests not done

Mark Zinde - lawyer claims psychiatric tests not done

Mark Zinde's lawyer wants his client to be taken back to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

How to beat financial ill discipline over the festive season

How to beat financial ill discipline over the festive season

CEO of Debt Rescue, Neil Roets, says budgets over this time of year are essential to stay out of debt.

More Articles
Features
2016 Year in Review
2016 Year in Review

EWN reporters recall the big stories covered through 2016.
The Well Deserved Break
The Well Deserved Break

Nominate someone who has had a tough year.
The Wine Feature
The Wine Feature

John Maytham’s Wines of the Week
Just Cooking
Just Cooking

Amazing recipes that are as easy as they are delicious from Justine Drake and Pick n Pay
The Adventurers
The Adventurers

A new podcast series sharing extraordinary tales of those who dared to chase their dreams.
life
life

Primedia Broadcasting's podcast portal is open for your listening pleasure! Find your radio favourites and a few audio surprises!

Win
Enjoy that Christmas feeling with Coca-Cola
Enjoy that Christmas feeling with Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola and CapeTalk bring you a chance to peel, pull & reveal the prizes that will make you and your loved ones feel special.
Are you the Whiz of the MTN Biz Quiz?
Are you the Whiz of the MTN Biz Quiz?

Test your business knowledge and win R2 000 cash in the MTN Biz Quiz?
Events
Live@Vergenoegd: Ard Matthews
Live@Vergenoegd: Ard Matthews

Ard Matthews of Just Jinjer fame performs as part of the Live@Vergenoegd Summer concert series in partnership with CapeTalk.
EWN Headlines
Boy (2) in critical condition after apparent failed hijacking
Boy (2) in critical condition after apparent failed hijacking

A woman was driving with her son in centurion late last night, when the toddler sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
Death toll from Istanbul attack rises to 39, most were foreigners – minister
Death toll from Istanbul attack rises to 39, most were foreigners – minister

Speaking to reporters, he said that five Turkish citizens were among the dead and that 69 people were in hospital.
Police hunt for suspects involved in 2 Ocean View fatal shootings
Police hunt for suspects involved in 2 Ocean View fatal shootings

A six-month-old-baby girl died in hospital after she was shot in an apparent gang-related shooting in the area on Friday night.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us