CT 10s rugby player who spat in woman's face banned 3 February 2017 5:38 PM Kelly Dorman describes how the man first tripped her, then pounded on her car window and then spat in her face.

Limpopo Education says it has learnt its lesson after school stationery shortage 3 February 2017 5:25 PM The Limpopo Education Department says it will ensure that it is better prepared in future after the late delivery of stationery.

7 annoying things passengers do on public transport 3 February 2017 4:21 PM Public transport can be a nightmare. Listeners share their unpleasant experiences while commuting with complete strangers.

Officials revolt against Minister Dlamini amidst social grant payment crisis 3 February 2017 4:13 PM John Maytham interviews AmaBhungane investigative journalist Craig McKune.

Jabu Mahlangu on his struggle with alcohol and drugs as a young soccer star 3 February 2017 3:50 PM Retired Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana player Jabu Mahlangu opens up about his battles with booze and drugs when he found fame.

Free sterile syringes don't encourage drug injection, says rights advocate 3 February 2017 2:55 PM Access to free, sterile needles and syringes for at-risk drug users doesn't increase or encourage drug use, insists Shaun Shelly.

Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow launches his own brandy for the 'mense' 3 February 2017 2:15 PM Jack Parow has just upped his 'kiff' points with his latest venture: a three-year premium hand-crafted brandy for the people.