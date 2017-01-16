Consumer Commission may probe Ford's conduct after Kuga recalled 16 January 2017 5:44 PM The Consumer Commission says drivers should continue to lodge their complaints as Ford is still liable for any losses due to fire.

SA 'sluggish response' to Iraqi intel on terror bomber - ambassador 16 January 2017 5:08 PM Iraqi ambassador Saad Kindeel says SA government dragging its heels to sign memorandum of understanding with Iraq for information.

Search for missing SA photojournalist continues in Syria 16 January 2017 4:34 PM South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed has been missing for six days in war-torn Syria after being taken by armed men.

Ford recalls Kuga (take yours to a dealership ASAP!) 16 January 2017 4:18 PM "It appears that Ford was instructed to do this by the National Consumer Commission," says EWN’s Gia Nicolaides.

Oxfam: world leaders need to tackle wealth disparity through policy changes 16 January 2017 4:00 PM The gap between the rich and poor appears to be far greater than feared, reveal Oxfam findings.

Ford Kuga drivers fear for their kids' lives as cases pile up, says journo 16 January 2017 3:34 PM Times senior reporter Graeme Hosken explains that a number of Kuga models are implicated, not limited to the 1.6 litre Ecoboost.

Lamberts Bay 'Kreef Fees' cancelled 16 January 2017 2:29 PM Endangered crayfish meant back to the drawing board for popular Lambert's Bay Kreef Fees, replacing it with a market day.

City cranks up spot checks on water restrictions 16 January 2017 2:10 PM The City of Cape Town has increased its enforcement of water restrictions in a bid to reduce residents’ water wastage.