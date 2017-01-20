Govt on campaign to ensure muti traders and healers abide by environmental laws

The Environmental Affairs Dept is running an awareness drive on biodiversity compliance to help educate about environmental laws.

John Maytham's books: Russian murders to a Cameroonian immigrant in the USA

John's weekly reviews from a murder mystery in Russia, the collapse of the Soviet Union and a Cameroonian immigrant living in USA.

High school driving lessons will help improve road safety, says expert

'Stay Alert Stay Alive' coordinator Dr Lawrence Barrit shares the aspects of road safety that are relevant to educate youngsters.

MPs lay out contents of SABC report recommendations

Parliament’s probe into the SABC is approaching its final stretch as MPs thrash out what should be contained in its draft report.

I paid for it, says Police Commissioner Phahlane. No you didn't, says Ipid

John Maytham interviews EWN’s Barry Bateman about the allegations against the Acting National Police Commissioner.

Gifted father and son shine while continuing musical legacy of Masote family

Orchestra runs in the blood of the Masote family who are known for their contribution to the SA music landscape. Take a listen.

'Over and over again we’ve heard of the board’s dismal failure'

Parliament’s probe into the failure of the SABC board to carry out its duties is nearly complete, says EWN’s Gaye Davis.

Orcas spotted in Langebaan Lagoon must've been hunting, says conservationist

Capetonians are accustomed to seeing whales playing along the coast, but it is very rare to hear of orcas in the Langebaan Lagoon.

LISTEN: Vlogger takes a stab at what different Mzantsi lingos sound like

Ta Fire's (Siyabulelo Deli) satirical vlog takes a cheeky jibe at what 'Sefrican' languages sound like...and it is hilarious.

World Economic Forum 2017 latest

The Wine Feature

The Adventurers

life

Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Are you the Whiz of the MTN Biz Quiz?

2017 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

EWN Headlines
NUM ‘disturbed’ by AngloGold Ashanti’s plans of over 800 job cuts
NUM 'disturbed' by AngloGold Ashanti's plans of over 800 job cuts

NUM says it has received a notice of the planned retrenchments from the mining giant but is not satisfied with the reasons.
SA govt sends condolences to Iran after Plasco building collapse
SA govt sends condolences to Iran after Plasco building collapse

The 17 storey high-rise structure caught fire on Thursday, coming down in a matter of seconds and leaving dozens injured.

KZN police probe Hammarsdale massacre
KZN police probe Hammarsdale massacre

Police say four armed suspects opened fire on the unsuspecting house occupants, instantly killing six and critically injuring one.
