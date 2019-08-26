[FROM THE ARCHIVES] ‘It could be the end of Bell Pottinger’ - Lord Timothy Bell

This article from the archives was first published on 4 September 2017.

Update:

Bell Pottinger has had its membership of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) terminated. At the time of this interview, the news of Bell Pottinger’s expulsion was still embargoed [restricted].

Herbert Smith Freehills, the law firm hired by disgraced public relations agency Bell Pottinger to investigate its work for Oakbay and the Guptas, has determined that the PR firm’s South African campaign was “potentially racially divisive” and “breached ethical principles”.

Its report says that Bell Pottinger included material meant to divide South Africans.

Bell Pottinger used the term “white monopoly capital” but there is no evidence that it invented it or used Twitterbots to drive its use on social media, according to Herbert Smith Freehills.

The law firm also found evidence that Bell Pottinger “took steps which might mislead or undermine journalists who were asking questions in relation to the campaign.”

Bell Pottinger’s CEO James Henderson resigned on Monday.

This follows the sacking of partner Victoria Geoghegan and the suspension of three more staff members by the PR firm.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Spokesperson Phumzile van Damme and former Chairperson at Bell Pottinger Lord Tim Bell.

Listen to the interviews in the audio below (and/or scroll down for quotes from it).

I stepped down because of their handling of the Gupta account. Lord Tim Bell

It’s the beginning of a tide of resignations. Lord Tim Bell

It could be [the end of Bell Pottinger]. Lord Tim Bell

I sold my shares over a year ago. Lord Tim Bell

I have a separate reputation as an individual in my own right. Lord Tim Bell

I think the other Directors should resign! Lord Tim Bell

Click here (then “like” the page) to follow Bruce on Facebook.

Enter your email address in the form below to receive a newsletter containing the most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show every Friday morning in your inbox.