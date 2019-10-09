Another truck stuck under Muizenberg Bridge (will they ever learn?)
Motorists driving along Atlantic Road can expect traffic flow to be disrupted due to another truck stuck under the Muizenberg Bridge in Cape Town.
You'd think by now that drivers of heavy motor vehicles would know to avoid the structure.
Image credit: The City of Cape Town Safety, Security and Social Services
Despite the clear signage indicating the 2.5-metre height restriction, bus and truck drivers continue to find themselves stuck in the same spot.
Read: Muizenberg Bridge will hopefully not see vehicles stuck under it anymore
In 2016, the City of Cape Town announced plans to introduce a 3D laser detection system at the railway bridge, to prevent vehicles from crashing into it.
On many occasions, drivers have been photographed trying to deflate the tyres of their vehicles after getting caught underneath the low level structure.
Read also: Finally a solution to the Muizenberg truck-eating bridge
Bus stuck under Muizenberg Bridge. Again.— CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) March 2, 2018
It’s fine. We didn’t want to get home at a reasonable hour on a weekend anyway. pic.twitter.com/KgaiiJfwXr
Here are other instances when drivers clearly missed the warnings, courtesy of Twitter:
Stationary truck causing a wait just b4 famous "truck eating bridge" #muizenberg. @CityofCapeTown_#traffic on site @EWNTraffic @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/nXfq3ko55F— Erika Cronje-Joubert (@ErikaJoubert1) October 11, 2017
November 12, 2016
The Bridge. Unknowable. Undefeated. Apparently Invisible :D. Hope no one got hurt. Not my pic pic.twitter.com/r6fjeX9kDU— #MuizenbergImprovementDistrict (@Muizenberg) November 16, 2015
Not again! Two trucks got stuck under same bridge in Muizenberg. Pic: CCT pic.twitter.com/jnxvVAzlRo— Julian Jansen (@JulianJansen) January 9, 2016
Another truck STUCK under Atlantic Rd bridge @Muizenberg @AloyG pic.twitter.com/jKBXbURR7Z— Chevone Petersen (@ChevsLife) February 20, 2015
Guess what @Muizenberg … via @_ArriveAlive Truck stuck under the bridge in Muizenburg (pic @StanfromIBF) pic.twitter.com/Jut5oDdGD4— Suzie Q (@mungoparktwo) December 15, 2014
2min before the pic was taken,I was wondering how many trucks got stuck under this bridge since I left @Muizenberg pic.twitter.com/3JOdZPoat9— Nat Houdek (@nathafrica) August 8, 2014
Bus got stuck under Muizenberg's bridge yesterday. Apparently that bridge is famous for that. Highlight of the day! pic.twitter.com/HcW2J8Dkvb— Nat Houdek (@nathafrica) March 27, 2013
@IrmaG Truck stuck under the bridge in Muizenberg! Causing delays! Use alternative route if possible! #TrafficBuddy pic.twitter.com/7XdOjlOD— Ruweidah Clarke (@Ruweidah) September 3, 2012
