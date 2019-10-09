Another truck stuck under Muizenberg Bridge (will they ever learn?)

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
Bus enforcement venture puts public safety in the fast lane
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Billionaires Motsepe and Rupert banking on the Bulls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alistair Anderson - Property Writer at Business Day
Today at 15:40
Don’t get caught out by the R200 WhatsApp stokvel scam spreading across SA!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:10
Films and Publications Amendment Act - crackdown on revenge porn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Media Law Consultant at ...
Today at 16:20
Eskom Briefs Public Enterprises Committee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:55
SA auto industry prefers private, competitive EV charging network
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Hastie - Ops Director at Jaguar
Today at 17:05
Intelligence Minister Ayanda Dlodlo told spy boss to 'unlawfully' hack calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter presents Annual Report to the portfolio committee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 17:46
George Alagiah chats about writing The Burning Land
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
George Alagiah - Presenter BBC News at Six and Author
Today at 20:30
LISA JOSHUA SONN-
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:06
Apartheid spies- Jonathon Ancer
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:50
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Negotiating Raises
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:22
Ubuntu Learning Short Course
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mary Nel - Academic Director of Ubuntu Learning Short Course at ...
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 10:33
South African YouTube channel hits 1 billion views
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nadav Ossendryver - Creator at Latestsightings.Com
Tomorrow at 10:45
DSTV subscribers fuming over erroneous debit orders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Benedict Maaga - Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at Multichoice - Dstv
Tomorrow at 11:05
Prominent Parents: Ryan Sandes and Vanessa Haywood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Sandes
Vanessa Haywood-Sandes
Tomorrow at 11:32
How Federer-Nadal match will help communities in Southern Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janine Händel - CEO of the Roger Federer Foundation
SARS Commissioner update on cleaning up the tax collector's office.
When is the car due for its next service?
The one time searching the internet for your medical diagnosis is a good idea
Business Unusual - Searching the internet for a medical diagnosis is a terrible idea-or is it?
Rugby World Cup Fever.
WEF Global Competitive Report.
The Markets Commentary.
Some good indicators that birth certificate requirements for foreign tourists may be scrapped soon.
What the economic council need to focus on.
George Alagiah chats about writing The Burning Land
Eskom Briefs Public Enterprises Committee
Intelligence Minister Ayanda Dlodlo told spy boss to 'unlawfully' hack calls
Samke Mhlongo 04 October 2019
Mental health conditions in children
SA auto industry prefers private, competitive EV charging network
JP Smith on laws relating to cell phone use while driving
APP to track your child's scholar transport
Films and Publications Amendment Act - crackdown on revenge porn
Khaya Cekeshe's bail hearing
Caller stopped by traffic cops calls Cape Talk's John Maytham for advice
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
SA co-creators of global hit GetSmarter to launch online high school in 2020 GetSmarter co-founder Rob Paddock is set to change the education landscape with a new globally-recognised online high school. 8 October 2019 12:20 PM
Four ways the new direct CT-NY flight will change the tourism game for Cape Town It's the only non-stop service between the US and Cape Town and is expected to bring new travel and trade opportunities. 7 October 2019 11:35 AM
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
View all World
SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side. 9 October 2019 5:02 PM
Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday. 8 October 2019 2:07 PM
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind. 7 October 2019 3:37 PM
View all Sport
Did VBS cash pay for Floyd Shivambu's 2017 wedding? Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the evidence is clear that VBS donations paid for Shivambu's nuptials. 9 October 2019 2:28 PM
Surgery specialists-in-training to rewrite exam after poor results The rewrite comes amid a probe by the Colleges of Medicine of SA (CMSA) into what may have led to candidates failing their exam. 9 October 2019 2:01 PM
ANC confirms Gauteng Premier Makhura will replace male MEC with female ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the premier will comply with the party national executive committee on Friday. 9 October 2019 1:49 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
View all Opinion
Why SA auto sector prefers private over public e-car charging network Jaguar's Brian Hastie says the EV charging network is substantially better than it was six months ago. 9 October 2019 5:51 PM
Why new 'revenge porn' laws don't go far enough to protecting victims Media law consultant Emma Sadlier talks about some of the gaps in the Films and Publications Amendment Act. 9 October 2019 5:48 PM
Six suspects arrested since launch of special Golden Arrow police unit The team of dedicated law enforcement officials operate in uniform and in plainclothes in order to intercept would-be criminals. 9 October 2019 5:05 PM
View all Local
Miss SA gave me a platform to realise my dreams - Bassie Kumalo shares her story Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo has written her tell-all autobiography which she hopes will inspire the nation. 9 October 2019 3:19 PM
How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses". 9 October 2019 2:57 PM
How to live off a dread disease benefit Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum. 9 October 2019 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
The one time searching the internet for your medical diagnosis is a good idea The internet could be the best doctor to determine what is wrong with you and a TV show explains why. 9 October 2019 7:15 PM
SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side. 9 October 2019 5:02 PM
How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses". 9 October 2019 2:57 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Another truck stuck under Muizenberg Bridge (will they ever learn?)

9 October 2019 4:42 PM
by
Tags:
Bus
Truck
Muizenberg bridge
stuck
2.5 metre
railway bridge
The Muizenberg railway bridge has become notorious for having buses and trucks smashed into the 2.5 metre high structure.

Motorists driving along Atlantic Road can expect traffic flow to be disrupted due to another truck stuck under the Muizenberg Bridge in Cape Town.

You'd think by now that drivers of heavy motor vehicles would know to avoid the structure.

Image credit: The City of Cape Town Safety, Security and Social Services

Despite the clear signage indicating the 2.5-metre height restriction, bus and truck drivers continue to find themselves stuck in the same spot.

Read: Muizenberg Bridge will hopefully not see vehicles stuck under it anymore

In 2016, the City of Cape Town announced plans to introduce a 3D laser detection system at the railway bridge, to prevent vehicles from crashing into it.

On many occasions, drivers have been photographed trying to deflate the tyres of their vehicles after getting caught underneath the low level structure.

Read also: Finally a solution to the Muizenberg truck-eating bridge

Here are other instances when drivers clearly missed the warnings, courtesy of Twitter:


9 October 2019 4:42 PM
by
Tags:
Bus
Truck
Muizenberg bridge
stuck
2.5 metre
railway bridge

More from Local

electric-car-bmwjpg

Why SA auto sector prefers private over public e-car charging network

9 October 2019 5:51 PM

Jaguar's Brian Hastie says the EV charging network is substantially better than it was six months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Emma Sadleir & Tamsyn de Beer - Don't Film Yourself Having Sex LR_0.jpg

Why new 'revenge porn' laws don't go far enough to protecting victims

9 October 2019 5:48 PM

Media law consultant Emma Sadlier talks about some of the gaps in the Films and Publications Amendment Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beujpg

Six suspects arrested since launch of special Golden Arrow police unit

9 October 2019 5:05 PM

The team of dedicated law enforcement officials operate in uniform and in plainclothes in order to intercept would-be criminals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cell phone.jpg

Driver stopped by traffic cops and allowed one call rings CapeTalk for advice!

9 October 2019 4:54 PM

Di was driving on the M3 when she was flagged down by traffic cops who claimed she'd been on her cell phone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Floyd-Shivambu-18-Sept.jpg

Did VBS cash pay for Floyd Shivambu's 2017 wedding?

9 October 2019 2:28 PM

Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the evidence is clear that VBS donations paid for Shivambu's nuptials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newspapers-png.png

SA journos get expert guide on how to report on suicide

9 October 2019 1:50 PM

Language is important when reporting on mental health issues, Sadag's operations director explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181109-hrc-buang-jones2jpg

SAHRC probing legal head's comments about Etzebeth case

9 October 2019 1:41 PM

Commission chair says statements made by Buang Jones may fall on the wrong side of the required standards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170611 police van

KZN pupils' fight ends in third school stabbing this week

9 October 2019 1:15 PM

SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker says the alleged perpetrator is expected to appear in the Durban Juvenile Court on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

agrizzi-in-studio-with-bonganijpg

Angelo Agrizzi's state capture inquiry cross-examination postponed

9 October 2019 12:32 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford's lawyers were not happy with the postponement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

roaches-eggs-pestsjpg

Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns

9 October 2019 11:48 AM

A pest control specialist explains the infestation of a cockroach species lurking around in Cape Town homes to lay eggs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns

Local

Don’t get caught out by the R200 WhatsApp stokvel scam spreading across SA!

Business Local

Miss SA gave me a platform to realise my dreams - Bassie Kumalo shares her story

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Lawyer of Sebokeng pupil accused of killing schoolmate hopes for school return

9 October 2019 7:54 PM

PP won't oppose McBride’s bid to suspend remedial action from Ipid report

9 October 2019 7:22 PM

Zondo Commission investigators struggling to get Bosasa documents from curators

9 October 2019 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA