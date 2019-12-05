Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 21:10
Weekend markets
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
First Thursday : Tourist Season Readiness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde
Tomorrow at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 07:07
Eskom: Prince of Darkness Strikes Again with Stage 2 Loadshedding
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris Yelland
Tomorrow at 07:22
I Feel Quite Strongly About This!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: Tarryn Tomlinson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tarryn Tomlinson
Tomorrow at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist strips down life's mysteries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 10:33
SAA reaction to business rescue
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tlali Tlali - Spokesperson for SAA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports Rugby start Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by hip hop mogul Jay-Z. 5 December 2019 2:11 PM
'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket' Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading. 4 December 2019 6:38 PM
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf' Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa. 3 December 2019 9:10 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John finds Ace Magashule's remarks about the ANC laughable Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham couldn't help but laugh at Magashule's reasons for why people come back to the ANC. 5 December 2019 5:46 PM
More trouble for DA as EFF calls for motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor ANC Tshwane chair, Dr Kgosi Maepa, confirms that the party will support the EFF at a special council meeting. 5 December 2019 2:14 PM
Alleged sex offender gets R50k bail, NPA confirms more charges could be added Willem Breytenbach currently faces two charges, one of indecent assault and one of sexual assault. 5 December 2019 1:28 PM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report. 5 December 2019 6:38 PM
Humpback super-groups near Saldanha Bay 'look more like salmon than whales' Dave Hurwitz of Simon's Town Boat Company describes the remarkable sight of massive super-groups of whales near Saldanha Bay. 5 December 2019 5:24 PM
Heartlands Angel Campaign: help raise Christmas funds for vulnerable children Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West cares for little ones who are ill. abandoned, neglected or have special needs. 5 December 2019 4:22 PM
View all Local
2019 concludes decade of 'exceptional global heat and high-impact weather' The World Meteorological Organization says 2019 is set to be second or third warmest year on record. 5 December 2019 5:18 PM
Celebrity couple Emo Adams and Michelle Gildenhuys on raising 4 kids The singer and the model boss share the secrets of their happy marriage and parenting styles. 5 December 2019 3:10 PM
Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it. 5 December 2019 1:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report. 5 December 2019 6:38 PM
How to bring fast, affordable connectivity to rural South Africa Sharing networks, tax incentives and new tech are some of the ways to bring rural SA online, argues Premeshin Naidoo (Absa CIB). 5 December 2019 3:15 PM
It was either business rescue or liquidation, explains SAA board member A business rescue practitioner will be appointed in the next 24 hours to find out if there is a reasonable prospect of saving SAA. 5 December 2019 1:29 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

5 December 2019 3:38 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Cape Town
Load shedding
CapeTalk load shedding doc
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 11pm on Thursday.

Check your Eskom schedule or the Cape Town City schedule depending on your area.

Once you have your area number, click it below to confirm your status on CapeTalk's Loadshedding Pages:

Area 1

Area 2

Area 3

Area 4

Area 5

Area 6

Area 7

Area 8

Area 9

Area 10

Area 11

Area 12

Area 13

Area 14

Area 15

Area 16

If you are unsure of your area, have a look at EWN's Cape Town load shedding map.

Residents are urged to take note of the load shedding schedules each day while load shedding is active.

Eskom-supplied areas are subject to all load shedding while the City of Cape Town customers might face lower stage shedding or avoid it for shorter periods.

Be aware that Eskom's load-shedding schedule and the City of Cape Town's schedule may differ. At times, the City will only implement stage 1 or not implement at all if it has additional capacity when Eskom is, in fact, at stage 2.

Residents can check the load shedding status depending on their location on the area map here.

Eskom customers can also type in their area on the Eskom website for their schedule.

Neighbourhoods are demarcated using numbers 1 to 16 on the area map.

The area number listed on the City of Cape Town website will determine what time the power is due to go off on the loadshedding schedule.

Residents are advised to switch off and unplug all electronics and appliances ahead of scheduled load shedding.

If your electricity remains off for longer than the scheduled period, SMS the City’s technical centre on 31220.

Visit The City of Cape Town for more.

NOTE: Capetonians can check if and when they will be affected from the Eskom website and the City of Cape Town website.

The increased traffic to the sites may prevent you from connecting so we have posted a copy of the City of Cape Town schedules to help.

This article has been updated.


5 December 2019 3:38 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Cape Town
Load shedding
CapeTalk load shedding doc

Trending

Eskom rolls out stage 2 load shedding

Local

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

Sport Entertainment

It was either business rescue or liquidation, explains SAA board member

Business

EWN Highlights

Home Affairs: Tshwane UNHCR protesters can live legally in SA

5 December 2019 8:13 PM

UN: Africa’s youth unemployment rate reflects ineffective development strategies

5 December 2019 7:59 PM

Draft land expropriation bill to be gazetted

5 December 2019 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA