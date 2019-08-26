How to get a tax refund from Sars
Also, read:
*How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)
---
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a popular business book.
This week Whitfield spoke to Daniel Baines, author of “How to get a SARS Refund”.
Description on Amazon:
Increase your chances of getting a refund from the South African Revenue Service (Sars)!
If you derive your income from salaried employment, and wish to utilise the tax laws in South Africa to minimise your tax liability and maximise your refund from Sars upon filing your annual tax return, this book is for you…
“How to Get a SARS Refund” will help you understand why you are taxed the amount that you are, and will assist you in reducing your tax liability.
It will also help you to navigate your way through the annual income return (ITR12) for individuals as you complete your return via eFiling.
Topics covered include the basics of understanding individual tax, deductions from taxable income and medical tax credits.
The guide also deals with the following types of taxes a salaried taxpayer may become liable for:
-
Dividends tax
-
Tax on interest earned
-
Capital gains tax
-
Provisional tax
With plenty of informative, practical examples, “How to Get a SARS Refund” sets out in a simple, effective way how to get the most bang for your buck from the taxman.
For more detail; listen to the interview in the audio below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning: