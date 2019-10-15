How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month)

Streaming issues? Report here
National Obesity Week and heart health
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
Today at 11:32
Adventure Holiday Destinations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Hofmeyer - Deputy Editor for Getaway Magazine
Today at 11:45
The World of Advertising and Creativity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 14:07
Parental Alienation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Janine Boltman - Advocate of the High Court and Member of the National Bar Council
Tomorrow at 08:07
Mental Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Romi Kaplan - Co-founder and counsellor at The Counselling Hub
Tomorrow at 08:22
Mental Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Romi Kaplan - Co-founder and counsellor at The Counselling Hub
Latest World
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwe... 14 October 2019 5:05 PM
Freemason member shares the truth about Freemasonry and its 400-year-old society When did it all begin, is it a religious cult, and how does one become a member? Scottish Freemason Robert L D Cooper answers. 14 October 2019 12:07 PM
'I think SA institutions are strong enough to root out corruption' International relations expert Professor John Stremlau says SA and the US have a strong working relationship. 14 October 2019 8:25 AM
View all World
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwe... 14 October 2019 5:05 PM
Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup. 14 October 2019 4:38 PM
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt. 11 October 2019 5:50 PM
View all Sport
'Zuma fighting to stop Nkandla being repossessed, can't afford criminal trial' Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges; the trial has been postponed until February. 15 October 2019 4:52 PM
'Budgetary constraints mean NPA can't fill posts, Batohi tells Parliament' EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis gives an update on the SIU and NPA annual reports presented on Tuesday. 15 October 2019 1:37 PM
Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges. 15 October 2019 1:26 PM
View all Politics
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] UP scientists develop groundbreaking plant-based bird flu vaccine The new vaccine is designed to bypass some of the risks involved with using traditional live vaccine viruses. 15 October 2019 6:09 PM
Capetonians create petition and Facebook page calling to 'Save Newlands Stadium' Two Cape Town residents have started a petition against this possible demolition of the iconic stadium. 15 October 2019 5:13 PM
'Zuma fighting to stop Nkandla being repossessed, can't afford criminal trial' Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges; the trial has been postponed until February. 15 October 2019 4:52 PM
View all Local
How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month) Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger. 15 October 2019 3:36 PM
The warning signs of parental alienation Parental alienation is now officially recognised by the World Health Organisation as a ‘caregiver-child relationship problem.’ 15 October 2019 3:29 PM
Cardiologist warns of conditions and diseases linked to obesity The heart doctor explains how obesity can negatively impact on people's health. 15 October 2019 12:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Capetonians create petition and Facebook page calling to 'Save Newlands Stadium' Two Cape Town residents have started a petition against this possible demolition of the iconic stadium. 15 October 2019 5:13 PM
How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month) Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger. 15 October 2019 3:36 PM
CCMA says cases linked to national minimum wage are piling up The CCMA reports that there's been an increased caseload which has arisen from disputes linked to the national minimum wage laws. 15 October 2019 1:27 PM
View all Business
How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month)

15 October 2019 3:36 PM
by
Tags:
Personal finance
investing
saving
Manage Your Money like a F*cking Grownup
Sam Beckbessinger
buy an island
Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger.

There are a whole bunch of audacious, really fun things you could be doing with your money, says Sam Beckbessinger, author of Manage Your Money Like a F*cking Grownup.

Like buying a private island in the Caribbean.

But we assume we can never afford these things, so we limit our ambitions.

Maybe we daydream about buying a better car but assume that to buy a private island, you'd have to win the lotto.

Well, fun fact:

If you sell your expensive car and buy a cheaper one, and invest R2000 a month into the JSE Top 40, you will be able to afford to buy TWO private islands over your lifetime.

No, for real.

Beckbessinger has done the maths.

pexels.com, 2018

Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Beckbessinger for his weekly personal finance feature.

They chatted about how spending less money every month on the boring stuff like your car can allow you to do outrageous and courageous stuff with your money.

Because compound interest is magic.

For more detail listen to the interview in the audio below (and/or scroll down for quotes from it).

This gorgeous island costs R3 million… it’s a lot of money, but it’s not Richard Branson money…

Sam Beckbessinger

If you spend R4000 a month on your car… trade it in for one that costs R2000 a month… invest the difference… it’s likely to grow to R6 million over your working life… Which means you could have two private islands if you wanted to!

Sam Beckbessinger

Car salesmen use every trick in the book to make you think you can afford it… if you can pay off a R400 000 car over five years, you can just as easily pay off a R400 000 flat.

Sam Beckbessinger

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month)


