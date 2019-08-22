Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up, gets vulnerable about money

Business

My father was quite a smart man… he was an entrepreneur… he was always starting businesses, and they would fail… My mother tried to step in and keep it all together… There were times when we had a lot and there were times when we had nothing… Tracy Going

When I bought my second property… I was 25 years old… I still look back on that as one of my achievements… Tracy Going

I’ve always been very frugal. I don’t have a big wardrobe. I think it’s wasting money! Tracy Going

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Tracy Going.

Most South Africans will remember the glamourous Going as the former co-anchor of SABC 2’s “Morning Live”.

Today, however, she’s a successful motivational speaker and MC that also runs her own company, offering courses on personal development.

Going authored two wildly successful children’s story-cookbooks:

“African Animals – Rhymes and Recipes” (a bestseller)

“Awesome Animals – Rhymes and Recipes” (it won the “Best in South Africa Gourmand Cookbook Award” and placed second at the “World Gourmand Cookbook Awards” at the Paris Cookbook Fair)

Over the past few years, she lectured at AFDA film school in Cape Town.

She left, however, to focus on her memoir, “Brutal Legacy”, which recounts tales of the abusive relationship she publically escaped in the 1990s and her violently alcoholic father.

But what is it that she believes about money?

Does it keep her up at night?

Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I grew up in Brits outside of Pretoria on a smallholding… He [father] found comfort in the bottle at the golf club… Tracy Going

If you are financially dependent on someone your choices are limited… Tracy Going

My mother was a school teacher… Tracy Going

I always knew I wanted to be on television… I had to get out of Brits! Tracy Going

I was pregnant with my third child… I decided that was it [television]. They were now going to have me there in the mornings… Tracy Going

I was at work at 4:30 every morning so I felt I deserved to be paid well! Tracy Going

I invested in property… Tracy Going

I’ve always made sure I had various sources of income… Tracy Going

I believe we inherit our work ethic from our mothers… Tracy Going

Buying a property and subdividing it, and making a fair amount of money on that [When asked about her best money decision]… And capping my interest rate [during the late 90s when interest rates skyrocketed to 25%]... Tracy Going

It’s not what you earn; it’s what you spend! Tracy Going

It’s a shame, the way things [prices] have escalated. Tracy Going

I’ll have the cheapest wine. I’ll buy a good pair of shoes, but I’ll keep them for years and years… Tracy Going

