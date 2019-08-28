Buying a used car? New app sends mechanic to inspect it before you decide

(Need a big break? The Money Show can help, click here to learn more.)

Hanru Reyneke is on a mission to disrupt the used-car industry in South Africa.

He is the founder of Cars One100, a firm that aims to protect consumers when they buy used.

Cars One100 provides consumers with a full mechanical and vehicle history assessment through its mobile app.

A qualified mechanic comes to you to inspect the car you’re interested in buying.

The big break Reyneke needs

Reyneke needs to spread the word about this unique new service.

He would also appreciate mentorship.

Can you help?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Reyneke.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

