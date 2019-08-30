My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

Business

We never talked about money [when growing up]… I didn’t understand what pressure going to Hilton put on my parents’ shoulders… Riky Rick

My daughter is 10 and my son is five… I tell them they have to start working early… Riky Rick

They [cars] were a thing. Now I just want one car… I’m driving a Porsche 911… I drive the heck out of it… Riky Rick

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Riky Rick, famed rapper, fashion aficionado and The Voice SA judge.

Rick (his real name is “Rikhado Makhado”) was born in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

He was raised by his maternal grandmother after his parents separated when he was still a baby.

He is one of eight siblings; all boys!

Rick shot to fame upon the release of “Nafukwa” in 2014.

But what is it that he believes about money?

Does it keep him up at night?

Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

It was a combination of crazy and quite [growing up in KwaMashu]… I remember a lot of joy… We were confined to our street… it was great, man… there was a sense of community… Riky Rick

Kids are very much in their phones now… It sucks… Riky Rick

We moved to Vienna [Austria] in Standard Two… It made me want to do something with music… Riky Rick

I went to Hilton College… it was a bitter-sweet experience. I always knew I wasn’t the same as the other kids. I leaned towards sports and music. I was part of the choir… Riky Rick

I have two lives. I’ve got the life of this hip hop character… there’s one side of me that’s a massive consumer… My worst consumption habit stems from fashion… it’s the fastest way to burn money! Riky Rick

I would never want my kids to grow up in beautiful circumstances all the time… I also want them to go through a little bit of pain… Riky Rick

At school… they should have classes on tax… Riky Rick

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends: