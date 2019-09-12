'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:40
What works to stop GBV and what doesn't
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Franciska Meinch - Lecturer in social work, University of Edinburgh
Today at 15:50
Gov look at merging SAA, Mango and SA Express
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 16:10
Topic SA investigates the “free range” in Elgin Free Range Chickens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Becker - Consumer Advocate & Spokesperson at Topic
Today at 17:05
Nyanga still remains the murder capital of SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 17:20
Water has been found for the first time on potentially habitable planet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Tennyson - Professor of Physics and coauthor at University College London
Today at 17:46
Noble Vice is happening this weekend - Cape Town's beloved boutique food and wine festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angela Bosman - Wine expert and partner in Noble Vice Festival
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:55
Spier : Growing for Good
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Heidi Newton-King - Sustainability and Human Resources Director at Spier
Tomorrow at 07:07
Child Murderers On the Increase-Crime Stats
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Tomorrow at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer-Survivor In studio
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:25
The Breakfast Binge (Club)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Naidoo - Digital Editor at Good Housekeeping
Tomorrow at 09:35
The Naked Scientist answers your probing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 10:45
Greenpop launching tree planting campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Misha Teasdale - Founder at Greenpop
3:15 pm - Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Robert Mugabe's body to lie in state from today
The squad talks Absa Cape Epic 2020
Managing your pets and special summer care
Greener Living: Update from new curator of Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden
On the Yellow Couch: UWC Fairy Godmother
12 SEP 2019
Confusion on where Robert Mugabe will be buried
Social activists fight COCT over unregulated electricity tariffs
CWU wants SABC head of news and current affairs fired after Ramaphosa blunder
Dros rape case continues
2019 crime stats paint grim future for murder, sexual offences
Murdere rate in SA
#Kidvice: The kids will always tell it like it is!
#LottoStar: Tune into 947 and stand a chance to win big with Lotto Star!
Parenting: How to raise assertive children without losing their childhood
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
DJ Fresh and the team had a lovely chat with the beautiful Bonang Mateba. Take a listen t o this!
Mantsoe is going through a pre-wedding disaster. Take a listen to this!
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on the JSE, opening at R1,238 a share. 12 September 2019 11:47 AM
Scottish judges rule that Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension is unlawful The judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit. 11 September 2019 6:05 PM
'The war on terror has not ceased and it probably won't' US foreign policy expert Brooks Spector reflects on 9/11, eighteen years later. 11 September 2019 2:00 PM
View all World
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
View all Sport
Zille recounts exposing cover-up around Steve Biko's death - "I was terrified" Former journo and anti-apartheid activist Helen Zille recalls how she got to the bottom of Steve Biko's death in police detention. 12 September 2019 12:00 PM
The rules of the game are changing - Prasa chair Prasa chair Khanyisile Kweyama outlines how the new War Room is tackling the serious train problems frustrating commuters. 12 September 2019 7:51 AM
[LISTEN] What will it take to make the sex offenders register available? Joanne Joseph speaks to National Register for Sex Offenders registrar Ntombi Matjila. 11 September 2019 6:08 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
Meet UWC's Fairy Godmother, the lecturer who raises funds to help needy students Since 2017, the UWC Fairy Godmother has helped answer the prayers of more than 2,000 students facing hardship on campus. 12 September 2019 2:46 PM
Local pressure group to sue City of Cape Town over electricity tariffs Founder of Stop CoCT organisation Sandra Dickson explains their grievances and the explanation given by the City of Cape Town. 12 September 2019 2:05 PM
SABC news chief must take fall for Ramaphosa clip sabotage, says CWU The public broadcaster says it has evidence that the airing of the unedited clip had been an act of sabotage. 12 September 2019 1:54 PM
View all Local
What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand. 12 September 2019 11:17 AM
Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how… Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing. 12 September 2019 10:46 AM
Couple slays in jeans and t-shirt wedding attire and saves over R250,000 Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral. 12 September 2019 10:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little' Justice Albie Sachs talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 12 September 2019 3:20 PM
Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on the JSE, opening at R1,238 a share. 12 September 2019 11:47 AM
What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand. 12 September 2019 11:17 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

12 September 2019 3:20 PM
by
Tags:
Constitutional Court
The Money Show
APARTHEID
Bruce Whitfield
Apartheid police
Albie Sachs
Anti apartheid
Apartheid Museum
Make Money Mondays
anti apartheid activist
money beliefs
anti-apartheid activist
Apartheid security police
make money mondays personal edition
Justice Albie Sachs talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).
Former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs. Picture: EWN.

We had a disdain for money… Material possessions counted for so little. We lived on dreams, on imagination, on revolution, on changing the world…

Albie Sachs

I’m not poor. I once got a prize of $1 million… For less than a nanosecond, I thought of refusing it. You shouldn’t get a prize for rule of law… But it was only for a nanosecond… But I was worried. It could destabilise me. I gave away half… and paid off my bond…

Albie Sachs

These [apartheid] cases I did for nothing… I knew I’d go to jail one day… Each day [in solitary confinement] was like five years…

Albie Sachs

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Albie Sachs (born 30 January 1935), an anti-apartheid activist and a former judge on the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

Sachs earned his LLB at the University of Cape Town where he took part in the Defiance Campaign.

In 1955 he attended the Congress of the People at Kliptown where the Freedom Charter was adopted.

Sachs started his law practice when he was only 21, defending people charged under racist apartheid laws.

After spending five months in solitary confinement for his activism - without a trial, he went into exile in England where he obtained a PhD from Sussex University.

He later went to Mozambique.

In 1988 he lost an arm and was blinded in one eye in an assassination attempt by the South African security service who place a bomb in his car.

To wake up without an arm but to feel joyously alive, to learn to do everything – to sit up, to stand, to walk, to run, to write again. Every little detail became a moment of discovery and breakthrough. I had an absolute conviction that as I got better, my country got better.

Albie Sachs (quote taken from a 2011 Mail and Guardian article)

After the bombing, he devoted himself to preparing for a new, democratic Constitution.

President Nelson Mandela appointed Sachs to the Constitutional Court in 1994.

He is the author of the Court’s majority judgement that led to the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

Sachs retired in October 2009.

  • But what is it that Sachs believes about money?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I matriculated at 15 and I came second in my class.

Albie Sachs

My dad was expelled from the Communist Party…

Albie Sachs

We [white anti-apartheid activists] were seen as traitors…

Albie Sachs

South Africans really didn’t want to be fighting each other…

Albie Sachs

You can’t rush an [Constitutional] amendment through in a hurry… Section 25 is wide enough to allow for expropriation without compensation without amendment… Sooner or later this country has had to face up to [land restitution]… it’s upon us now. Let’s do it with dignity…

Albie Sachs

...I’m amazed to discover I’m conservative! I’ve never been considered conservative in my life!

Albie Sachs

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'


12 September 2019 3:20 PM
by
Tags:
Constitutional Court
The Money Show
APARTHEID
Bruce Whitfield
Apartheid police
Albie Sachs
Anti apartheid
Apartheid Museum
Make Money Mondays
anti apartheid activist
money beliefs
anti-apartheid activist
Apartheid security police
make money mondays personal edition

More from Make Money Mondays

'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

10 September 2019 2:59 PM

Heinz Winckler - the 1st winner of SA Idols - discusses his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

3 September 2019 7:29 PM

Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

30 August 2019 2:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews rapper Riky Rick about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

I come from having very little, to having a lot - Craig Gradidge

28 August 2019 6:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gradidge about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

I love the people. They might not love me – Randall Abrahams (SA Idols judge)

26 August 2019 8:16 PM

Idols SA’s "angry judge" Randall Abrahams talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up, gets vulnerable about money

22 August 2019 6:04 PM

Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

20 August 2019 7:31 PM

Magda Wierzycka – Sygnia’s renegade CEO – on her attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'I get anxious when people talk to me about money'

19 August 2019 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews comedian Anne Hirsch about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Kahn Morbee (real name 'Dingaan') of The Parlotones opens up about his money

1 August 2019 8:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Morbee about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

29 July 2019 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Nicola Kleyn (Gibs) about her attitude toward money and beliefs about it.

Read More arrow_forward

More from The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

30 August 2019 2:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews rapper Riky Rick about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Buying a used car? New app sends mechanic to inspect it before you decide

28 August 2019 8:16 PM

Hanru Reyneke is on a mission to disrupt the used-car industry in South Africa by providing peace of mind to punchdrunk consumers.

Read More arrow_forward

I come from having very little, to having a lot - Craig Gradidge

28 August 2019 6:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gradidge about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up, gets vulnerable about money

22 August 2019 6:04 PM

Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start

20 August 2019 7:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthea Gardner, author of "Make Your Money Work for You: Think Big, Start Small".

Read More arrow_forward

How to calculate how much money you need to never have to work again

6 August 2019 6:34 PM

How much is enough? Is there a simple calculation? Warren Ingram, a personal financial advisor at Galileo Capital, explains.

Read More arrow_forward

'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

31 July 2019 8:17 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.

Read More arrow_forward

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

29 July 2019 6:36 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".

Read More arrow_forward

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

24 July 2019 6:02 PM

You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.

Read More arrow_forward

9 tough questions you should never be afraid to ask your financial advisor

26 June 2019 6:39 PM

Times are tough. Don’t spare her feelings! You must ask these questions of your advisor, implores Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
caller-Agnes
The Movies: IT Chapter 2
UK Report
Looting in Samora Michel and Bongani explains
Weekend Sports interview: Italian Grand Prix
Confusion on where Robert Mugabe will be buried
Social activists fight COCT over unregulated electricity tariffs
CWU wants SABC head of news and current affairs fired after Ramaphosa blunder
Dros rape case continues
2019 crime stats paint grim future for murder, sexual offences

EWN Highlights

Mabuza ‘disappointed’ with slow progress made to clean up of Vaal River

12 September 2019 3:13 PM

Public not welcome at Mugabe's private funeral

12 September 2019 2:56 PM

Motsoeneng: I deserved more kickbacks for rescuing SABC, MultiChoice deal

12 September 2019 2:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA