Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

11 June 2019 6:07 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
Jeremy Mansfield
make money mondays personal edition
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeremy Mansfield about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

We were always very comfortable, but my father instilled in all of us a sense of needing to save…

Jeremy Mansfield

The first time I got a credit card was when I was 30 years old…

Jeremy Mansfield

I haven’t had any investments – other than my first marriage – where I’ve lost money. I’ve been good with my cash.

Jeremy Mansfield

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Jeremy Mansfield.

Love or hate him; Mansfield is one of the most well-known radio and television personalities in South Africa.

Born and raised in Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape, Mansfield attended school at the prestigious Kingswood College and went to Rhodes University where he studied speech, journalism and drama.

He is the creator of 94.7’s famed “The Rude Awakening” breakfast show.

A lesser-known fact about Mansfield is that he does a lot of charity work.

He established “Christmas Wish”; an annual drive aimed at assisting people with school fees, paying for surgery and hospital expenses, home supplies, etc.

The “Hear for Life Trust” was spun out of the Christmas Wish to assist in Cochlear implants for poor South Africans.

Mansfield is a patron, along with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, of The Sunflower Fund.

He is also an honorary member of the animal welfare group the NSPCA.

  • But what is it that he believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

We were the white trash… and that’s why I’m a very proud Xhosa…

Jeremy Mansfield

My father retired at the old age of 45...

Jeremy Mansfield

Every single cent we make in profit goes to charity…

Jeremy Mansfield

There’s no rock star DJ money!

Jeremy Mansfield

I have to look after my pension fund. I manage that fairly well. I’ve invested in a fair amount of things; mainly in property… I’ve got property investments in Canada, the UK, Berlin and South Africa… My primary residence is in Johannesburg…

Jeremy Mansfield

I spend a lot of money on travel. I live to earn money to travel…

Jeremy Mansfield

The property I bought in Vancouver [is the best investment he’s ever made]… Bryan Adams is [literally] my neighbour!

Jeremy Mansfield

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it


