'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

My earliest memory to do with money… was waiting for my mom to finish work at her office… I was balancing what I’ve spent that day, and getting really, really frustrated… I was out by two cents… Trying to be very, very precise, trying to be very Asian about it… It’s relaxed over the years… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

I traded silkworms at primary school… One year I had an insane number… [They stink] when you deal with them wholesale… I was allowed to spend it [earnings from selling silkworms]. Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

I grew up with a work ethic being drummed into me… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Dion Chang, founder of trends analysis firm Flux Trends.

Flux Trends specialises in identifying unexpected business opportunities that arise as trends come and go and ensuring global trends have relevance when translated for business at home.

Chang is one of South Africa’s most respected trend analysts and consultants on disruption management.

Chang teaches a “trends as business strategy” module to senior management executives at UCT’s Graduate School of Business, Gibs and Duke CE.

What is it that he believes about money?

Does it keep him up at night?

Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I think everybody likes money… I have a complicated relationship with it… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

I’m an Asian perfectionist… I just like things to work… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

I’m a Buddhist and I respect the transience of life… I have my eyes on a different business… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

My mom worked for the American Embassy. My dad also worked there, but became an entrepreneur… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

All of my school holidays were helping out at my dad’s or aunt’s shop. You understand work from a very young age… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

I have a healthy respect for the transience of wealth… You can get to a point where you are one paycheque away from being on the streets… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

One of my earliest jobs was sanding display boards for department stores… it was not glamorous, and you had to fight to get paid… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

I’m a good saver… I’ve gotten into a good rhythm of saving and investing… As you get to a certain age you worry if you have enough… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

I had to learn really quickly not to rely on a paycheque… income insurance, disability… you put away for rainy days because they will come… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

