'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:35
Secret Something competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Justice for Imam Haron
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cassiem Khan - Chairperson of the IHF
Today at 15:20
Mmusi, his car and his house - paid by Mr Steinhoff.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Malatsi, National spokesperson, Democratic Alliance
Today at 15:50
Lets help Tarryn King, SUP couch, get to World Champs in China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarryn King - World Champ SUP boarder
Today at 16:10
Western Cape Public Transport Presser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:20
You’re paying more for private healthcare and getting less, shows Competition Commission investigation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura Lopez Gonzalez - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa - (M&G's) Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
October First Thursday will focus on the green economy and alternative transport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
"Biggy going big is no laughing matter" - the spread of problematic songs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Tomorrow at 06:25
Climate Change: Coastal Cities under threat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Cartwright - Climate Economist at African Centre for Cities at UCT
Tomorrow at 08:22
Palesa Makubung
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Palesa Mokubung - Fashion Designer at Mantsho
Tomorrow at 10:33
The Secret Love Project to expand beyond Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Elion - Artist - The Secret Love Project
Tomorrow at 11:32
What's new in travel for 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Justin Fox - Editor of Getaway Magazine
Tomorrow at 11:45
The world of advertising and creativity with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Tomorrow at 13:07
[Lunch] On the Yellow couch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Streetlight Schools - A shining hope.
Food Part 2: Talking Cape Blends as we wrap up heritage month
Food Part 1: weekly update on what’s hot and happening in the food world
On the Yellow couch: W Cape School Evaluation Authority appoints new Chief Evaluator
DJ Cosher chats new single and gets his repertoire tested
SAHRC calls for urgent meeting on Vaal River crisis
More journalists implicated in State Capture Inquiry
Corruption Watch responds to SCA judgement against CPS
EFF caught in kickbacks scandal in Tshwane
Competition Commission presents health market inquiry findings
President receives report from special envoys
West Rand municipality to let go of more than 700 workers
CPS loses SCA challenge to pay back more than R316 million to SASSA
Meat-free burgers
Family Matters-Hoarding and obsessive compulsive disorder spectrum
Education Feature: Systems Change and Social Impact
Darren gets a call from Carl about his favourite song
Personal finance: How to choose the right medical aid and package for you
Technology and Society with Aki Anastasiou
38 deals done and not one failure yet! – Bruce Whitfield on black-owned Pape Fund Managers
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Cape Town water saving invention goes global The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN. 25 September 2019 1:28 PM
Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk. 24 September 2019 11:49 AM
Collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook will lead to job losses in SA - reports British global travel group Thomas Cook has fallen, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Here's how South Africa is affected. 24 September 2019 10:30 AM
View all World
Statistically speaking, Boks should smash Namibia - sports journo Sports journalist Antoinette Muller says the Springboks need a solid win against Namibia in order to restore confidence. 28 September 2019 8:55 AM
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia? South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening g... 27 September 2019 2:00 PM
Rugby World Cup finds its gees in the land of Toyota and cherry blossoms It is the first Rugby World Cup ever to be held in Asia and Japan is turning out to be a great host. 26 September 2019 1:33 PM
View all Sport
'School-leaving certificate in grade nine will open up new pathways' Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says only 60% of pupils beginning school finish and obtain a national senior certificate. 30 September 2019 9:08 AM
All I want is to see the contract between Maimane and Jooste - DA's Mike Waters Party leader Maimane has been accused of staying in a house and driving a rental vehicle sponsored by businessman Markus Jooste. 30 September 2019 9:06 AM
DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate. 27 September 2019 1:59 PM
View all Politics
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, author of "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires' Club". 26 September 2019 1:23 PM
View all Opinion
South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states Special envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on mission following xenophobic attacks. 30 September 2019 1:54 PM
SA's top private hospital groups need more oversight, commission argues Barriers to effective competition in the private healthcare sector mean that three hospital groups control 80% of the SA market. 30 September 2019 1:37 PM
Rand West municipality may fire 700 striking workers South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) regional secretary Kgosi Breedt says they heard about the dismissals via the media. 30 September 2019 1:22 PM
View all Local
Are you the family ATM? Tips on how to manage lending to your loved ones Gerald Mwandiambira CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth provides useful advice on managing family financial requests. 30 September 2019 12:53 PM
Six tips to help you choose the right medical aid plan Financial advisor Shaheed Peters explains what factors to take into account when selecting a plan to suit you and your family. 30 September 2019 12:27 PM
Cats actually do form bonds with humans, study finds They may not always show it, but a new study reports that cats really do bond with people. 30 September 2019 11:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Northern Cape drought causing severe distress to local economy The Northern Cape's economy has been crippled by the ongoing drought in the region, says Agri Northern Cape's second-in-command. 30 September 2019 11:14 AM
38 deals, not one failure! – Bruce Whitfield on black-owned Pape Fund Managers The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Zuko Kubukeli, CEO at Pape Fund Managers. 30 September 2019 11:13 AM
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 30 September 2019 9:39 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'

30 September 2019 9:39 AM
by
Tags:
Music
Johannesburg
Daveyton
The Money Show
SAMAs
Lira
Bruce Whitfield
SAMA
East rand
Make Money Mondays
Musician
South African Music Awards
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
Lerato Molapo
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

I literally save 10% [of everything she earns]… There are shares, there’s property, there are bonds… there are tax-free savings accounts… also forex… it’s completely spread out…

Lira

We were comfortable [growing up]… We had filtered water in Daveyton!

Lira

I’ve been poor… that’s the thing that gets me to be disciplined… I remember the angst, the depression…

Lira

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Lerato Molapo – mostly known as “Lira”.

Lira was born in 1979 in Daveyton on Johannesburg’s East Rand.

She is a multi-platinum selling and an 11-times South African Music Award-winning Afro-Soul vocalist.

Lira refers to her music as "a fusion of soul, funk, elements of jazz and African."

She grew up inspired by the likes of Miriam Makeba, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone and began performing live at the age of 16.

As an undergraduate student, Lira studied Accounting and did bookkeeping in exchange for recording time at a local studio, resulting in her first demo at the age of 18.

Upon graduating she became an accountant but resigned after two years to pursue her music career.

  • But what is it that she believes about money?

  • Does it keep her up at night?

  • Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I was convinced I couldn’t pursue music for a career…

Lira

I think that is the one thing [money management] I do well…

Lira

When I got some money I wanted to pay off my parents’ bond…

Lira

I’ve had people tell me, ‘Maybe you should go back to accounting’…

Lira

I’m very good with money… I budget for the money skeletons… it’s food… or shoes, or a bag, or earrings [which] I’m a sucker for…

Lira

As an artist, you constantly have this fear that it’s all going to go away. So, you restrict yourself…

Lira

I’ve seen people that have a lot but still don’t know how to be happy.

Lira

I’m the ultimate minimalist…

Lira

I love giving bursaries… education is the one thing that sets me apart as an artist… I’ve seen it [education] transform people’s lives.

Lira

I have nightmares about not reaching my potential.

Lira

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'


30 September 2019 9:39 AM
by
Tags:
Music
Johannesburg
Daveyton
The Money Show
SAMAs
Lira
Bruce Whitfield
SAMA
East rand
Make Money Mondays
Musician
South African Music Awards
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
Lerato Molapo

More from Make Money Mondays

'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

25 September 2019 10:23 AM

Personal Finance's retired founding editor Bruce Cameron on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures...)

Read More arrow_forward

'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

23 September 2019 3:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.).

Read More arrow_forward

I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF)

18 September 2019 12:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Leon Louw (Free Market Foundation) about his attitude toward money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Read More arrow_forward

'If you grow up with nothing, you want to look rich too soon'

17 September 2019 12:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Joe Public’s Pepe Marais about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

13 September 2019 1:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeremy Mansfield about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

12 September 2019 3:20 PM

Justice Albie Sachs talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

10 September 2019 2:59 PM

Heinz Winckler - the 1st winner of SA Idols - discusses his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

3 September 2019 7:29 PM

Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

30 August 2019 2:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews rapper Riky Rick about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

I come from having very little, to having a lot - Craig Gradidge

28 August 2019 6:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gradidge about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CPS must pay back R316 million to Sassa and Corruption Watch’s legal fees

Local

[WATCH] Man scolds Dunoon protesters who pelted his car while driving with son

Local

'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense'

Opinion Local

Laingsburg's Tannie Poppie safely in Italy and having the time of her life!

Local Lifestyle

All I want is to see the contract between Maimane and Jooste - DA's Mike Waters

Politics

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award
The Movies: Abominable
UK Report with Gavin Grey UK Correspondent at EWN
Xanthea Limberg on Will City of CT keep fixed charges on water
What is the status of desalination plants and alternative water sources in Cape Town? part 2
SAHRC calls for urgent meeting on Vaal River crisis
More journalists implicated in State Capture Inquiry
Corruption Watch responds to SCA judgement against CPS
EFF caught in kickbacks scandal in Tshwane
Competition Commission presents health market inquiry findings

EWN Highlights

Secret witness implicates journalist Ranjeni Munusamy at state capture inquiry

30 September 2019 2:16 PM

Ramaphosa receives report from special envoys following xenophobic attacks

30 September 2019 1:15 PM

Reinforced grave, tamper-proof casket: battle for Mugabe's corpse

30 September 2019 12:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA