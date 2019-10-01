How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed TJ Strydom, author of “Christo Wiese - Risk And Riches” for his weekly business book review.
The description on Amazon:
Christo Wiese was once the owner of a diamond mine, a wine farm and the most expensive house in Cape Town.
The former chairperson of South Africa's largest retailer and director of the Reserve Bank was the wealthiest person in South Africa.
As a young man, Wiese cut his teeth at Pep Stores.
Over the years he built a mighty business empire, which included Shoprite and several other enterprises.
His recipe for success was: an endless love for cutting deals, a fearless appetite for risk and a keen eye for a bargain.
This man of great charm has never been afraid of sailing close to the wind.
For 50 years these calculated risks paid off, making him one of the most successful businessmen of his generation - until he encountered the furniture group Steinhoff, and things went awry.
Business journalist and writer TJ Strydom tells the story of one of South Africa's best-known business giants in a fresh, engaging way.
For more detail listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down
