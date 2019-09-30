Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:20
Mandela's Sports Legacy Revisited- Dougie Oakes
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Andrew Thompson Parking Spaces @ malls
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:50
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Climate Change: Coastal Cities under threat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Cartwright - Climate Economist at African Centre for Cities at UCT
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Mobile Money
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Tomorrow at 07:07
Consumers get Bad Deal From Medical Aids
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Sharon Fonn
Tomorrow at 07:22
Cape Town Protest Update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Wesangula - Journalist at Sunday Standard in Kenya
Tomorrow at 08:07
Zondo Latest-Bheki Cele Allegedly Was Paid a Bribe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Appel - ENCA Reporter
Tomorrow at 08:22
Palesa Makubung
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Palesa Mokubung - Fashion Designer at Mantsho
Tomorrow at 10:33
The Secret Love Project to expand beyond Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Elion - Artist - The Secret Love Project
Tomorrow at 11:05
Are vitamin deficiencies on the rise?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Leila Sadien - Integrative Medical Doctor, Medical Intuitive and practises aesthetic medicine
Tomorrow at 11:32
What's new in travel for 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Justin Fox - Editor of Getaway Magazine
Tomorrow at 11:45
The world of advertising and creativity with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Tomorrow at 13:07
[Lunch] On the Yellow couch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tomorrow at 14:07
Family Matters
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
The Markets Commentary.
Private sector reforms vital for NHI, says health market inquiry.
5:42 pm - Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
October First Thursday will focus on the green economy and alternative transport
I fell for my service provider...
Reaction to Health Market Inquiry
Cars with Juliet
Government asks IPPs to lower tarrifs
You’re paying more for private healthcare and getting less, shows Competition Commission investigation
Science boffin wins grand prize at Eskom Expo
Health Market Inquiry: Findings and Recommendations
More journalists fingured at State Capture Comnmission
Uproar about medical specialists failing exit exam
Lets help Tarryn King, SUP couch, get to World Champs in China
Metro bus' special offer for people living with disabilities
City proposes a raft of changes to its Traffic By-Law
Ending off the International Deaf Aawareness Month
Mmusi, his car and his house - paid by Mr Steinhoff.
CPS loses appeal bid over SASSA payment
The irregular expenditure at Transnet
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Cape Town water saving invention goes global The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN. 25 September 2019 1:28 PM
Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk. 24 September 2019 11:49 AM
Collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook will lead to job losses in SA - reports British global travel group Thomas Cook has fallen, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Here's how South Africa is affected. 24 September 2019 10:30 AM
View all World
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title? Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title. 30 September 2019 5:43 PM
Statistically speaking, Boks should smash Namibia - sports journo Sports journalist Antoinette Muller says the Springboks need a solid win against Namibia in order to restore confidence. 28 September 2019 8:55 AM
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia? South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening g... 27 September 2019 2:00 PM
View all Sport
Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation? The party denies having had knowledge of the multi-billion rand fraud being carried out at Steinhoff at the time of the donation. 30 September 2019 4:23 PM
Reopen inquest into Imam Haron's death - foundation pleads with justice minister The Imam Haron Foundation wants answers to what happened the day the apartheid icon was killed while in police custody in 1969. 30 September 2019 4:06 PM
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender amaBhungane claims payments by Hendrick Kganyago to EFF leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane. 30 September 2019 2:41 PM
View all Politics
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, author of "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires' Club". 26 September 2019 1:23 PM
View all Opinion
One-on-one with Winde? First Thursday event gives public access to the premier The Open Government First Thursday events take place every first Thursday of the month in Cape Town. 30 September 2019 6:11 PM
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title? Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title. 30 September 2019 5:43 PM
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT The City of Cape Town is revising its traffic by-laws to include many more reasons to impound your vehicle if you're pulled over. 30 September 2019 4:31 PM
View all Local
Are you the family ATM? Tips on how to manage lending to your loved ones Gerald Mwandiambira CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth provides useful advice on managing family financial requests. 30 September 2019 12:53 PM
Six tips to help you choose the right medical aid plan Financial advisor Shaheed Peters explains what factors to take into account when selecting a plan to suit you and your family. 30 September 2019 12:27 PM
Cats actually do form bonds with humans, study finds They may not always show it, but a new study reports that cats really do bond with people. 30 September 2019 11:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform Lulaway has placed 30 000 young South Africans in jobs since 2011. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jake Willis. 30 September 2019 2:36 PM
Northern Cape drought causing severe distress to local economy The Northern Cape's economy has been crippled by the ongoing drought in the region, says Agri Northern Cape's second-in-command. 30 September 2019 11:14 AM
38 deals, not one failure! – Bruce Whitfield on black-owned Pape Fund Managers The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Zuko Kubukeli, CEO at Pape Fund Managers. 30 September 2019 11:13 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform

30 September 2019 2:36 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Youth unemployment
Jobs
unemployement
Lulaway
Jake Willis
Lulaway has placed 30 000 young South Africans in jobs since 2011. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jake Willis.

If you’re an employer looking for people… if you’re looking for 10 people with basic skills, it should be easy… but finding those people are difficult…

Jake Willis, CEO - Lulaway

We’ve got over 600 000 people on our database… We’ve placed over 15 000 people in the last year…

Jake Willis, CEO - Lulaway

Jake Willis is the CEO of Lulaway, an entry-level, mass recruitment youth employment platform with a simple interface for job seekers and employers.

Lulaway claims to have placed more than 30 000 young South Africans in jobs since 2011.

It also doled out R150 million in stipend funding to interns.

The company operates 200 job centres within local communities in all nine provinces.

These job centres allow young people to access jobs at no cost.

Lulaway also runs “work-readiness training” to help young employees retain their jobs.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Willis for his weekly “ShapeShifter” feature.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I was at Wall Street, working there for two years… There was a kid there, he was 18 years old, he would get on the phone, and you’d just see magic… I just walked out of there… Free!

Jake Willis, CEO - Lulaway

My parents were living in South Africa, in Joburg. I came to visit them… I thought, ‘This is so much better! The weather is better! There so much more opportunity!’… When you spend time in New York; it sounds exciting, but it’s a very lonely place… And you come here and you got the First World in an uneasy alliance with the Third World… South Africa has so many opportunities… Somebody offered me a job at Nando’s managing a restaurant, and I took it…

Jake Willis, CEO - Lulaway

I get along with South Africans… of all shapes… I understand transport challenges… how much people are paid… you’re dealing with guys earning a very low salary…

Jake Willis, CEO - Lulaway

There are two countries here… There’s a question of who is going to win, but… the right people are in the driving seat right now… South Africa can and should and will be the gateway to Africa…

Jake Willis, CEO - Lulaway

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform


30 September 2019 2:36 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Youth unemployment
Jobs
unemployement
Lulaway
Jake Willis

More from ShapeShifter

38 deals, not one failure! – Bruce Whitfield on black-owned Pape Fund Managers

30 September 2019 11:13 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Zuko Kubukeli, CEO at Pape Fund Managers.

Read More arrow_forward

Need a loan to grow your small business? There’s a pot of money waiting

23 September 2019 11:06 AM

Spartan SME Finance provides finance for small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Kumaran Padayachee.

Read More arrow_forward

Grade-4s in SA don’t understand what they’re ‘reading’. Enter Click Foundation…

9 September 2019 1:38 PM

Nicola Harris (founder, Click Foundation) on her mission to radically transform educational outcomes of disadvantaged learners.

Read More arrow_forward

Pieter de Villiers is (yet another) South African taking Silicon Valley by storm

29 August 2019 6:29 PM

He’s the co-founder of Clickatell, global leaders in application-to-person mobile messaging and mobile transactional services.

Read More arrow_forward

Meet Fred Roed, founder of 'Heavy Chef' (SA’s most popular monthly tech event)

21 August 2019 7:09 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of "The Heavy Chef Guide to Starting a Business in South Africa".

Read More arrow_forward

Meet braai master Justin Bonello, a great South African with a heart of gold

19 August 2019 6:06 PM

Justin Bonello (of the show "Cooked") is the founder of Neighbourhood Farm. It employs unskilled community members to farm.

Read More arrow_forward

Story of Van Loveren Vineyards and 'Four Cousins', SA's top-selling bottled wine

29 July 2019 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phillip Retief, CEO at Van Loveren Vineyards, the origin of the SA's top-selling wine, "Four Cousins".

Read More arrow_forward

(2017) Meet Johnny Clegg, a legend of legends on his final journey

17 July 2019 6:21 PM

[From the archives] Ray White interviewed Johnny Clegg on 27 September 2017 about his life and times and final journey.

Read More arrow_forward

Adri Williams - Ubuntu personified - saved Khayelitsha Cookies and changed lives

9 July 2019 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Williams about her transformative business delivering quality cookies to hotels and Pick n Pay.

Read More arrow_forward

Meet Lorna Scott, woman behind the Fynbos infused gin taking the world by storm

1 July 2019 6:20 PM

South Africa is falling in love with gin. Lorna Scott is the owner of the wildly successful Inverroche Distillery.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CPS must pay back R316 million to Sassa and Corruption Watch’s legal fees

Local

CapeTalk celebrates October: We're riding the Cape Wheel and so can you

Entertainment

[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single

Entertainment

Cats actually do form bonds with humans, study finds

Lifestyle

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award
The Movies: Abominable
UK Report with Gavin Grey UK Correspondent at EWN
Xanthea Limberg on Will City of CT keep fixed charges on water
What is the status of desalination plants and alternative water sources in Cape Town? part 2
SAHRC calls for urgent meeting on Vaal River crisis
More journalists implicated in State Capture Inquiry
Corruption Watch responds to SCA judgement against CPS
EFF caught in kickbacks scandal in Tshwane
Competition Commission presents health market inquiry findings

EWN Highlights

EFF: Ruling on validity of Sars 'rogue unit' report a victory for accountability

30 September 2019 6:49 PM

Corruption Watch feels ‘vindicated’ by CPS, Sassa court judgment

30 September 2019 6:44 PM

City of CT says law enforcement officers under strain

30 September 2019 6:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA