Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform

If you’re an employer looking for people… if you’re looking for 10 people with basic skills, it should be easy… but finding those people are difficult… Jake Willis, CEO - Lulaway

We’ve got over 600 000 people on our database… We’ve placed over 15 000 people in the last year… Jake Willis, CEO - Lulaway

Jake Willis is the CEO of Lulaway, an entry-level, mass recruitment youth employment platform with a simple interface for job seekers and employers.

Lulaway claims to have placed more than 30 000 young South Africans in jobs since 2011.

It also doled out R150 million in stipend funding to interns.

The company operates 200 job centres within local communities in all nine provinces.

These job centres allow young people to access jobs at no cost.

Lulaway also runs “work-readiness training” to help young employees retain their jobs.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Willis for his weekly “ShapeShifter” feature.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I was at Wall Street, working there for two years… There was a kid there, he was 18 years old, he would get on the phone, and you’d just see magic… I just walked out of there… Free! Jake Willis, CEO - Lulaway

My parents were living in South Africa, in Joburg. I came to visit them… I thought, ‘This is so much better! The weather is better! There so much more opportunity!’… When you spend time in New York; it sounds exciting, but it’s a very lonely place… And you come here and you got the First World in an uneasy alliance with the Third World… South Africa has so many opportunities… Somebody offered me a job at Nando’s managing a restaurant, and I took it… Jake Willis, CEO - Lulaway

I get along with South Africans… of all shapes… I understand transport challenges… how much people are paid… you’re dealing with guys earning a very low salary… Jake Willis, CEO - Lulaway

There are two countries here… There’s a question of who is going to win, but… the right people are in the driving seat right now… South Africa can and should and will be the gateway to Africa… Jake Willis, CEO - Lulaway

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning: