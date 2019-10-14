Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

Streaming issues? Report here
Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
NPA funds directorate head's luxurious stays despite cash flow problems
Sindiso Magaqa murder trial begins
Fees Must Fall Activist Kanya Cekeshe awaits judgment on bail application
Pizza Taste Off
The secret truth about eating disorders
Technology and society
Jacob Zuma Corruption trial-how did we get here and what happens next?
Freemasonry demystified
It's not rock paper scissors but paper made from rock
Llandudno's formula for bringing crime down
Barbs Wire - Pay bribes instead of having a driver's licence?
#702Openline
Open Line: Nobel Peace
Tenth Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to take place
Your manager is probably the reason why you're unhappy at work?
Senseless Survey: How does a zoo get rid of an elephant when it dies?
The World View -  Islamic State Escapees
Recordings prove Moyane knew SARS unit wasn't rogue
What’s Viral - Devastated woman ‘FAINTS’ after a hairdresser chops
The Africa Report
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities... 11 October 2019 3:54 PM
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958 Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead. 11 October 2019 2:04 PM
German synagogue attacker 'was on far-right internet platforms' A correspondent from German news outlet Deutsche Welle offers the latest reports following the deadly incident. 11 October 2019 11:29 AM
View all World
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt. 11 October 2019 5:50 PM
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958 Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead. 11 October 2019 2:04 PM
Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs. 10 October 2019 2:41 PM
View all Sport
Fees Must Fall's Cekeshe 'very disheartened until Ngcukaitobi took on case' Activist Busisiwe Seabe says convicted activist Kanya Cekeshe received ill-advised council from his former lawyer to plead guilty. 14 October 2019 12:32 PM
'Recordings prove Moyane knew SARS unit wasn't rogue' Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the recordings that have come to light show that the Sars rogue unit narrative is false 14 October 2019 10:05 AM
Zuma trial: 'We are dealing with the godfather of South African politics' Analyst Xolani Dube says upcoming trial not so much about the individual, as the organisation which allowed him so much power. 12 October 2019 10:59 AM
View all Politics
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
Is this the latest must-have fashion item in SA, a bulletproof bodywarmer? Defence company Action Bulletproof has released its latest line of products...bulletproof bodywarmers. 14 October 2019 12:11 PM
How Llandudno residents are bringing down crime in their small coastal suburb Llandudno has almost no crime in the area and that's all because of an extra levy that residents pay for some extra peace of mind. 14 October 2019 11:22 AM
SACE receives 200 complaints about teachers in W Cape over past year Council spokesperson Thembinkosi Ndhlovu explains the three major complaints against teachers for 2018/2019. 14 October 2019 8:49 AM
View all Local
Freemason member shares the truth about Freemasonry and its 400-year-old society When did it all begin, is it a religious cult, and how does one become a member? Scottish Freemason Robert L D Cooper answers. 14 October 2019 12:07 PM
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 October 2019 11:07 AM
Cape Town 'leading' growth in Muslim tourism market CrescentRating CEO Fazal Bahardeen discusses the needs of Muslim tourists visiting South Africa. 13 October 2019 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 October 2019 11:07 AM
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule' You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type. 14 October 2019 10:30 AM
First commercial dagga licence granted to Stellenbosch farm An owner of Polkadraai Strawberry Farm says it will produce medical marijuana under their trading company, Felbridge. 14 October 2019 7:07 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

14 October 2019 10:30 AM
by
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Save
Bruce Whitfield
Savings
Income
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
Retire
ra
investing
Pension
INVEST
retirement annuity
saving
emergency fund
Fidelity
50/15/5
50/15/5 rule
You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Warren Ingram, a financial advisor at Galileo Capital, how to divvy up his monthly income so that he can enjoy life, save for the future and not worry about money every month.

Ingram suggests following the “50/15/5 rule”, developed by Fidelity in the USA.

It’s great for those who don’t like to budget every month.

15: Save 15% of your pre-tax salary for retirement

Invest the 15% in a company pension plan or your own retirement annuity (RA).

If you are not saving this amount now; then arrange an annual increase in your savings.

For example, apply to increase your RA contribution by 10% next year.

5: Save 5% of take-home pay for short term savings

You should have an emergency fund that can cover three to six months’ expenses.

Ingram warns that this fund should only be for when disaster strikes, not unplanned expenses that are necessary but not an emergency (e.g. replacing a car tyre, fixing your smartphone screen, extra medical costs, maintenance of your car, etc.)

50: Spend 50% of take-home pay on essential expenses

  • Housing — mortgage, rent, property tax, utilities (electricity, etc.), homeowners’ insurance, and rates

  • Food — groceries only; not restaurant meals

  • Health care — medical aid and out-of-pocket expenses (e.g. prescriptions, co-payments, etc.)

  • Transportation — commuter fares or car payments, petrol, car insurance, parking, tolls, maintenance

  • Childcare — day care, education

  • Debt payments and other obligations — credit card payments, student loan payments, child support and life insurance

The rest

The rest of your total income can go towards entertainment, clothes, luxuries, holidays, etc.

Want to retire before you’re 65?

Saving and investing 15% of your pre-tax salary for 40 years should allow you to retire when you’re 65 years old.

If that’s too old for you; you’ll need to cut from “the rest” to increase your retirement savings.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'


14 October 2019 10:30 AM
by
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Save
Bruce Whitfield
Savings
Income
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
Retire
ra
investing
Pension
INVEST
retirement annuity
saving
emergency fund
Fidelity
50/15/5
50/15/5 rule

More from MyMoney Online

growthjpg

How to start saving and investing money

11 October 2019 12:08 PM

Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lending-moneyjpg

Lending money to family – what to do, and what not to do

11 October 2019 10:07 AM

Don’t do it! But if you must, you may want to consider personal finance expert Warren Ingram’s advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-refundjpg

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

9 October 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diseasepng

How to live off a dread disease benefit

9 October 2019 1:58 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

financial-advisorjpg

Is your financial advisor any good?

8 October 2019 12:31 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock-picksjpg

3 hottest shares to buy, right now (by former Cadiz CEO Shawn Stockigt)

8 October 2019 9:47 AM

Stockigt shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

debit-cardjpeg

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

7 October 2019 2:20 PM

Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

johannesburg-stock-exchange-jsejpg

SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank?

7 October 2019 10:03 AM

Bank deposits outperformed other far riskier investments over 5 years. Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says to hang tight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-in-hammock-overlooking-hong-kongjpg

How to retire before you’re old

3 October 2019 11:57 AM

Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-piggy-bankjpg

Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

2 October 2019 3:15 PM

Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

growthjpg

How to start saving and investing money

11 October 2019 12:08 PM

Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lending-moneyjpg

Lending money to family – what to do, and what not to do

11 October 2019 10:07 AM

Don’t do it! But if you must, you may want to consider personal finance expert Warren Ingram’s advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diseasepng

How to live off a dread disease benefit

9 October 2019 1:58 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

financial-advisorjpg

Is your financial advisor any good?

8 October 2019 12:31 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

johannesburg-stock-exchange-jsejpg

SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank?

7 October 2019 10:03 AM

Bank deposits outperformed other far riskier investments over 5 years. Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says to hang tight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-in-hammock-overlooking-hong-kongjpg

How to retire before you’re old

3 October 2019 11:57 AM

Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-piggy-bankjpg

Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

2 October 2019 3:15 PM

Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peter-lynch-youtube-screengrabjpg

8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever'

27 September 2019 12:53 PM

Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

checklistjpg

Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK

26 September 2019 2:45 PM

How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

financial-advisorjpg

'Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem'

23 September 2019 12:25 PM

Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

180323 Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2018 5

'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'

14 October 2019 11:07 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south-african-passportjpg

'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

10 October 2019 3:37 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-refundjpg

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

9 October 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jeremy-mansfieldjpg

Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

13 September 2019 1:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeremy Mansfield about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Albie-Sachs.jpg

'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

12 September 2019 3:20 PM

Justice Albie Sachs talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

riky-rick-youtube-screengrabjpg

My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

30 August 2019 2:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews rapper Riky Rick about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

used-car-salesmanjpg

Buying a used car? New app sends mechanic to inspect it before you decide

28 August 2019 8:16 PM

Hanru Reyneke is on a mission to disrupt the used-car industry in South Africa by providing peace of mind to punchdrunk consumers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

craig-gradidge-youtube-screengrabjpg

I come from having very little, to having a lot - Craig Gradidge

28 August 2019 6:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gradidge about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tracy-goingjpg

Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up, gets vulnerable about money

22 August 2019 6:04 PM

Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

work-for-moneypng

Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start

20 August 2019 7:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthea Gardner, author of "Make Your Money Work for You: Think Big, Start Small".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Recordings prove Moyane knew SARS unit wasn't rogue'

Politics

First commercial dagga licence granted to Stellenbosch farm

Business

Cape Town bans fireworks for Diwali, Guy Fawkes, New Year

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SAA open to private investors, Ramaphosa tells London summit

14 October 2019 12:36 PM

SA's rand steady on thaw in trade tensions

14 October 2019 12:09 PM

Corporal punishment still being used at schools in WC - SACEC

14 October 2019 12:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA