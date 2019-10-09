Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

9 October 2019 2:57 PM
by
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".

Also, read:

*How to get a tax refund from Sars (a guide for individuals)

---

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a favourite business book.

This week Whitfield spoke to Daniel Baines, author of “How to Get a SARS Refund for Small Businesses”.

Description by the publisher (Penguin Random House South Africa):

This book is the follow-up to How to Get a Sars Refund, which explained individual taxes.

How to Get a SARS Refund for Small Businesses explains small-business tax and is written in easy-to-understand language.

The practical examples in the book will allow those who have never studied the subject to understand the tax rules quickly and easily and will provide aspiring entrepreneurs with extra confidence to take that first step on their business adventure.

Current business owners will gain a better understanding of how their businesses operate.

The book covers different types of tax that a small-business owner may encounter, including income tax, VAT, pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) and dividends tax.

The book details how different types of entities are taxed, such as a private company compared with a sole proprietor.

How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses aims to bridge the current education gap that exists for entrepreneurs and small-business owners who were never taught about tax in school or at university.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)


