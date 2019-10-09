How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)
Also, read:
*How to get a tax refund from Sars (a guide for individuals)
---
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a favourite business book.
This week Whitfield spoke to Daniel Baines, author of “How to Get a SARS Refund for Small Businesses”.
Description by the publisher (Penguin Random House South Africa):
This book is the follow-up to How to Get a Sars Refund, which explained individual taxes.
How to Get a SARS Refund for Small Businesses explains small-business tax and is written in easy-to-understand language.
The practical examples in the book will allow those who have never studied the subject to understand the tax rules quickly and easily and will provide aspiring entrepreneurs with extra confidence to take that first step on their business adventure.
Current business owners will gain a better understanding of how their businesses operate.
The book covers different types of tax that a small-business owner may encounter, including income tax, VAT, pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) and dividends tax.
The book details how different types of entities are taxed, such as a private company compared with a sole proprietor.
How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses aims to bridge the current education gap that exists for entrepreneurs and small-business owners who were never taught about tax in school or at university.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:
This article first appeared on 702 : How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)
More from MyMoney Online
How to live off a dread disease benefit
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum.Read More
Is your financial advisor any good?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea.Read More
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (by former Cadiz CEO Shawn Stockigt)
Stockigt shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items
Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank?
Bank deposits outperformed other far riskier investments over 5 years. Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says to hang tight.Read More
How to retire before you’re old
Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago
Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.Read More
Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank
Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management's Charl Bester shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever'
Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK
How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions.Read More
More from Business Books
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, author of “Christo Wiese - Risk And Riches”.Read More
How to start your own small business without much money
Valerie Pole started a business with R1000, turned a profit in six weeks and wrote a book about it.Read More
How to get a tax refund from Sars
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of “How to get a SARS Refund”.Read More
Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start
Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthea Gardner, author of "Make Your Money Work for You: Think Big, Start Small".Read More
Feeling tired of life and burnt-out? You may want to check this out
Bruce Whitfield interviews Judy Klipin, author of “Recover from Burnout: Life Lessons to Regain your Passion and Purpose”.Read More
Foreigners rule informal trading (outcompeting even Shoprite). Consumers win!
About 20% of every rand spent in South Africa goes to informal stores, mostly foreign-run. GG Alcock on his book “KasiNomics".Read More
You are dying – quite literally – for a paycheque
Ian Mann on “Dying for a Paycheck: How Modern Management Harms Employee Health and Company Performance..." by Jeffrey Pfeffer.Read More
Learn to invest, then watch your money grow
Ray White interviews Thobelani Maphumulo, author of "Invest Your Way to Wealth".Read More
Systems surround you. We review ‘Learn to Think in Systems’ by Albert Rutherford
Ian Mann reviews “Learn to Think in Systems" by Albert Rutherford.Read More
How to make money through ‘buy-to-let’ (using very little of your own money)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Francois Janse van Rensburg, author of “Making Money through Buy-To-Let in South Africa".Read More
More from The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeremy Mansfield about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'
Justice Albie Sachs talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick
Bruce Whitfield interviews rapper Riky Rick about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Buying a used car? New app sends mechanic to inspect it before you decide
Hanru Reyneke is on a mission to disrupt the used-car industry in South Africa by providing peace of mind to punchdrunk consumers.Read More
I come from having very little, to having a lot - Craig Gradidge
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gradidge about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up, gets vulnerable about money
Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start
Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthea Gardner, author of "Make Your Money Work for You: Think Big, Start Small".Read More
How to calculate how much money you need to never have to work again
How much is enough? Is there a simple calculation? Warren Ingram, a personal financial advisor at Galileo Capital, explains.Read More
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.Read More
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'
You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.Read More