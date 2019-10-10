Emigration is draining skills available to South Africa and threatening the future of the country’s economy, warned small business guru Pavlo Phitidis.

It’s picking up and causing a host of new challenges to small business owners.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phitidis for his weekly small business feature.

He spoke about a tech firm that employs 700 people.

In one session, the CEO asked who was thinking about emigrating – 75% of his staff raised their hands!

Phitidis spoke about what this means for that business.

He also advised how small business owners should address this challenge.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

