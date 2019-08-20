SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Email
comment@capetalk.co.za
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:55
Apple Macbook Pro owners should check batteries after FAA Ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Parsons - Technical Director at DigiCape
Today at 17:20
Boris Johnson vs Brussels vs Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Anderson - UK Correspondent at ...
Tomorrow at 06:25
Parents raising awareness for children with Autism.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liesel Gaffley - Founder of the Alexander Foundation
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday : Swellendam
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sakkie Nel - Dairy Farmer and Blogger/Founder at VisitSwellendam.co.za
Tomorrow at 07:07
DIRCO Minister Dr Naledi Pandor on the Ongoing Violence Against Foreigners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Naledi Pandor
Tomorrow at 07:22
Central banks are waking up to climate change dangers.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Bradlow - Professor of International Development Law and African Economic Relations, University of Pretoria
Tomorrow at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Panel Discussion: Gender Based Violence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Francois Coeries - Dare facilitator at The Dignity Campaign
Pontsho Pilane - Health Journalist at Bhekisisa, The Mail&Guardian'S Centre For Health Journalism
Bernadine Bachar - director (new) at Saartjie Baartman Centre
Tomorrow at 09:40
Meet Peter Tabichi, the world's best teacher who gives away 80% of his salary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Tabichi
Tomorrow at 10:08
Rohingya crisis - two years on
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kate Schuetze - Australia - Researcher on Refugee and Migrant Rights at Amnesty International
Tomorrow at 10:33
Mankind Project
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kholekile Dlakiya
Tomorrow at 10:52
GoodThingsGuy petitions President Ramaphosa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brent Lindeque - Managing Director at Chaos Theory
Exclusive sneaker sells for over R50K
Southern African nations threaten to pull out of endangered species convention
SABC Editorial interference in the Spotlight at the State Capture Commission
NGO's yet to see money promised at the Presidential Summit Against Gender Based Violence and Femicide
Pollen monitoring in SA
The role the church can play to deal with patriachy
How important is it that leaders acknowledge Xenophobia in South Africa?
Shannon needs to move out of his parents house. Even his father agrees!
#Kidvice: The kids are the people to go to for raw and authentic advice!
Tsholanang might have not heard is voicenote being played out on air but nothing beats him getting a phone call from DJ Fresh and his team. Take a listen to this!
#Total Shut down
#CulturalStereotypes: Sometimes the stereotypes are awfully true and it gets hard to accept that!
#CantBeat: Fresh fought for his championship and he is still reigning!
Femicide tipping point for women
Athol Williams and Lacia Gest on gender-based violence
Accessibility and inclusion auditor Tarryn Tomlinson speaks to Tracey Lange
Family Matters: Co-parenting after divorce
Oils - Live Well with Mpho Tsukudu
#ColleagueIdols: Make sure to nominate the one person from your work place that can sing so beautiful like a bird!
#OldPeopleDesert: Some desert and sweets are now considered to be strictly for the elderly. Take a listen to this!
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead". 2 September 2019 4:34 PM
Boris Johnson prepared to leave without Brexit deal Eyewitness News UK Correspondent Gavin Grey gives the latest on Brexit. 30 August 2019 3:55 PM
Patriarchy, porn and the Pied Piper - 'Surviving R Kelly' producers speak out The disgraced singer is currently awaiting trial on child porn charges following his arrest in July. 30 August 2019 12:25 PM
View all World
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban. 3 September 2019 1:31 PM
Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape Town 3 September 2019 8:03 AM
The rise of the outdoor gym David "Mr Active" Katz discusses the benefits of making use of outdoor training facilities. 1 September 2019 2:50 PM
View all Sport
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 3 September 2019 1:36 PM
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions' Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprint 3 September 2019 12:06 PM
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators' Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa. 3 September 2019 8:44 AM
View all Politics
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits). 27 August 2019 8:22 PM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex. 3 September 2019 3:28 PM
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province. 3 September 2019 1:33 PM
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban. 3 September 2019 1:31 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Fats and oils: What should you be consuming? Dietitian and author of 'Eat Ting' Mpho Tshukudu shares her insights. 3 September 2019 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex. 3 September 2019 3:28 PM
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it' Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 September 2019 1:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it' Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 September 2019 1:40 PM
South Africa avoids recession as economy grows by 3.1% The economy remains broken. We can’t be seduced by this handsome number, warns Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist at Standard Bank. 3 September 2019 12:45 PM
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 3 September 2019 12:06 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

20 August 2019 7:31 PM
by
Tags:
Money
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Poland
Make Money Mondays
Sygnia
Magda Wierzycka
refugee
money beliefs
Sygnia Asset Management
Sygnia chief executive Magda Wierzycka
make money mondays personal edition
Sygnia Group
polish
Magda Wierzycka – Sygnia’s renegade CEO – on her attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Business

As much as I’ve had a tough childhood, I’ve also been incredibly lucky in life…

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

I only invest in Sygnia products and I only invest in passive products…. Since I’ve started working; 20% of my salary goes into retirement savings… Right from the age of 24… invest and forget!

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

I live on debt, which is a terrible thing to admit… The difference between paper wealth and cashflow wealth is quite material…

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week he interviewed Sygnia’s renegade CEO and anti-corruption activist, Magda Wierzycka.

She arrived in South Africa as a 13-year-old refugee from communist Poland and rose to the very top of the male-dominated world of finance.

…I spent about a year in a refugee camp - very much like the pictures you see of Syrian refugees… arrived in South Africa not speaking the language and with no money whatsoever…

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

When Wierzycka was still at school in Pretoria, she worked at a supermarket to help her family make ends meet.

She struggled with English, but excelled in maths and science, and earned herself a bursary to study actuarial science.

Wierzycka cofounded Sygnia Group and became its CEO in 2006.

Sygnia is a leader among asset managers in South Africa when it comes to the provision of low-cost, passively managed investments.

The financial services industry in South Africa spends enormous amounts of money making sure (financial) literacy is kept at a very low level… So the amount of jargon that is used, the amount of emotive advertising to make you believe fairy tales is enormous…

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

Wierzycka is by some estimates the richest woman in South Africa.

…South Africa has been very good to me and I am a proud South African rather than being a very proud Polish person which I'm not…

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

  • What does Wierzycka believe about money?

  • Does it keep her up at night?

  • Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

In Poland, everyone had the same. Which wasn’t very much… It [fleeing Poland] was a very traumatic moment… There are scars you have for the rest of your life…

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

He [Iqbal Survé] has never sued anybody in his life! I’m suing him!... I put my money where my mouth is. I don’t think he does… If I win anything, I’ll donate it to the GEPF (Government Employees Pension Fund), which he is stripping bare.

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

He [Mzi Khumalo] exposed me to the politics of this country… He told me a lot about Zuma. He told me a lot about Mandela… He lives in London now, because Zuma drove him out of South Africa… He’s been a pivotal figure in my life.

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

I don’t actually think about money…

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

I like nice clothes… I love online shopping…

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

I don’t have a huge attachment to material things… We live in an apartment…

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

Money is a great enabler. I have been to every corner of the globe from Antarctica to the Galapagos Islands…

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

I like art… We don’t buy anything complex…

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

Bitcoin! Bitcoin! Bitcoin! Bitcoin! [When asked if she’s ever wasted money in her life.] I bought my first Bitcoin at $4000 and my last Bitcoin at $18 000…. I was completely caught up in Tulip Mania…. I don’t care what it is; I’ve lost so much money!

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire


20 August 2019 7:31 PM
by
Tags:
Money
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Poland
Make Money Mondays
Sygnia
Magda Wierzycka
refugee
money beliefs
Sygnia Asset Management
Sygnia chief executive Magda Wierzycka
make money mondays personal edition
Sygnia Group
polish

More from Make Money Mondays

'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

3 September 2019 1:40 PM

Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

30 August 2019 2:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews rapper Riky Rick about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

I come from having very little, to having a lot - Craig Gradidge

28 August 2019 6:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gradidge about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

I love the people. They might not love me – Randall Abrahams (SA Idols judge)

26 August 2019 8:16 PM

Idols SA’s "angry judge" Randall Abrahams talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up, gets vulnerable about money

22 August 2019 6:04 PM

Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'I get anxious when people talk to me about money'

19 August 2019 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews comedian Anne Hirsch about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Kahn Morbee (real name 'Dingaan') of The Parlotones opens up about his money

1 August 2019 8:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Morbee about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

29 July 2019 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Nicola Kleyn (Gibs) about her attitude toward money and beliefs about it.

Read More arrow_forward

Financial educator Simon Brown comes clean about his own money habits, beliefs

25 July 2019 8:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Brown about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Going broke scares me, because I've been there - Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson

25 July 2019 6:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren ‘Whackhead’ Simpson about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Refilwe Moloto smashes glass ceiling, hosts breakfast show on CapeTalk

Podcasts

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies
Athol Williams and Lacia Gest on gender-based violence
Family Matters: Co-parenting after divorce
Science & Tech: UWC scientist Ngece-Ajayi selected to take part in ‘genius’ forum
On the Yellow couch: Former cop Jorn Lier Horst on writing crime fiction
Pippa rages at government's misplaced GBV tweet
The World of Advertising and Creativity
Travel Tuesday
SA roads affected by nationwide strike
6-year old abducted in Vanderbijlpark
Hong Kong protests and pressure from Beijing

EWN Highlights

SA has resources to make universal health a reality: The Elders

3 September 2019 4:33 PM

I found the SABC newsroom in total decay - head of news Magopeni

3 September 2019 3:37 PM

Zuma questions circumstances around Watson’s death

3 September 2019 3:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA