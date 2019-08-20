Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a good business book.

This week Whitfield spoke to Anthea Gardner, CEO at Cartesian Capital.

Gardner is a regular on The Money Show, often sharing her stock picks with its listeners.

She spoke about her book “Make Your Money Work for You: Think Big, Start Small”.

Description by Jonathan Ball Publishers:

Do you dream of a future free of financial stress?

One where you can afford to start your own business, travel or retire comfortably?

In “Make Your Money Work for You”, investment specialist Anthea Gardner shows you how to “sweat your assets” and grow your wealth to achieve these dreams – and you won’t even need a degree in accounting.

Gardner makes the world of investing accessible by:

Illustrating why it’s essential to know the difference between saving and investing.

Explaining key terms, from “unit trusts” and “retirement annuities” to “compound interest”.

Clarifying the role of different players, such as financial advisors and asset managers.

Describing how easy it is to buy shares on the stock market.

You don’t need millions to start.

You can launch your financial future by investing just R100 per month.

It’s time to act and make your money work for you.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

