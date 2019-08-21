Meet Fred Roed, founder of 'Heavy Chef' (SA’s most popular monthly tech event)
Fred Roed is the CEO of Heavy Chef, a community platform for entrepreneurs.
Heavy Chef is the most popular monthly leadership and tech event in South Africa.
The name "Heavy Chef" comes from the saying "never trust a skinny chef" and aims to celebrate the "people that eat their own food".
Roed is the author of “The Heavy Chef Guide to Starting a Business in South Africa”.
He co-founded the “Heavy Chef Foundation”, aimed at providing funding for high potential emerging entrepreneurs.
I’m cheaper and better looking than Malcolm Gladwell, Yuval Harari and Gary V. I can also MC like a pro, juggle like a circus clown, sing like an angel and dance like John Travolta. Just kidding. I can’t juggle.Fred Roed, CEO - Heavy Chef
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Roed for his weekly “ShapeShifter” feature.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
