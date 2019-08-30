How to structure an income/life annuity portfolio for long-term growth
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Peter Calitz (Certified Financial Planner at Peter Calitz Financial Services) for his weekly personal finance feature.
Calitz spoke about structuring an income portfolio/life annuity portfolio for long-term capital growth in a volatile market.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:
Trending
Podcasts
Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies