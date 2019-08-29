Pieter de Villiers is (yet another) South African taking Silicon Valley by storm
Pieter de Villiers is a South African-born, Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur.
He is the CEO and co-founder of Clickatell, one of the leading global providers of application-to-person (A2P) mobile messaging and mobile transactional services.
Clickatell service thousands of companies in 220 markets.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed De Villiers for his weekly “ShapeShifter” feature.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
