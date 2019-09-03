'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

Business

My first memory of money is my mom crying… Money was always a source of anxiety for my parents… I internalised the wrong lesson… money is terrifying!... and loaded with shame… Sam Beckbessinger

If stock markets halve, that’s fine… I’ll buy more, ‘cause it’s on sale! Sam Beckbessinger

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Sam Beckbessinger, author of “Manage Your Money Like a F*cking Grownup”.

Besides being a writer of personal finance and horror books ("mostly weird stuff featuring too many bodily fluids"), Beckbessinger is also UX researcher and fintech entrepreneur.

But what is it that she believes about money?

Does it keep her up at night?

Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I’m a profound introvert… Sam Beckbessinger

Writing books doesn’t pay the bills… Sam Beckbessinger

Why are vampires always so rich? If Edward Cullen 200 years ago had gone to Capitec Bank with a R200 note… his bank balance now is a billion rand! That’s how much R200 compounds to in a normal Capitec Bank savings account over 200 years… That for me is a brain melt! Sam Beckbessinger

You [Bruce Whitfield] don’t look your age! Maybe you’re a vampire? Sam Beckbessinger

I was living very well in Joburg… driving a big, fancy car… living in a big, fancy flat… I was in so much debt… I was so unhappy in my job… I stopped the car; I couldn’t drive I cried so much… Sam Beckbessinger

Selling my car that I couldn’t afford was the best money decision I’ve ever made… I was having more fun with that money not having it sit in the garage for 23 hours a day… My cost of living now is about a third of what it was at its height… I’m so much happier and richer in time! Sam Beckbessinger

I don’t really have a job anymore… I spend more and more of my time on these crazy writing projects… Sam Beckbessinger

I am so good about saving… All my money goes into the Satrix MSCI World Fund… it’s so easy; it’s so low-fee… Sam Beckbessinger

