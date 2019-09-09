Beware the 'email invoice hacking scam'! – Wendy Knowler (consumer journalist)
Whether you’re a property buyer or seller; beware the conveyancing attorney who is not wise to the “email invoice hacking scam”, warned consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Scammers get email addresses of companies that regularly email invoices to their customers for payment.
They then hack that email account and intercept an invoice-containing email.
They insert their bank account details and send the altered invoice from an email address almost identical to the real one.
The client then, unknowingly, pays the fraudster instead of the company to which they owe money.
Knowler cautions that fraudsters heavily target conveyancing attorneys in this type of scam.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Knowler.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
