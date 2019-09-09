Grade-4s in SA don’t understand what they’re ‘reading’. Enter Click Foundation…

http://clickfoundation.co.za/

It’s getting kids reading for meaning… All other learning is based on mastering literacy skills… At every single level, literacy is important… All the evidence and research show a direct correlation between literacy levels, future academic attainment and, ultimately, jobs and income generation. Nicola Harris, founder - Click Foundation

We’re operating at R450 per child per year. We think that can go down to R250 because there are huge economies of scale in the model. Nicola Harris, founder - Click Foundation

Our future is dependent on kids that can read for meaning… The only way we have a bright future is if our kids get a good education. Nicola Harris, founder - Click Foundation

International studies show that almost four out of five grade-four learners in South African can’t read for meaning.

Poor literacy and numeracy in grade-one to grade-three are one of the main factors leading to poor educational outcomes in later grades.

The Click Foundation deploys online English literacy programmes in underprivileged primary schools across the country.

The programmes offer young learners the opportunity to work at their own pace through fun and enjoyable activities, navigating their learning journey using technology.

In doing so, the Click Foundation addresses the literacy crisis and equips young learners with the technological skills required for future success.

Click Foundation has reached 70 000 learners but aims to change a million lives by 2024.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Nicola Harris (founder and CEO at Click Foundation) for his weekly “ShapeShifter” feature.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I’m a recovering investment banker… I needed to do something more… I think education needs to be fixed… Nicola Harris, founder - Click Foundation

Government is trying… A lot needs to happen, but the problems are so vast… Nicola Harris, founder - Click Foundation

We don’t go into schools if they don’t want to work with us… It’s not extra work for them [teachers]… It’s not an easy job [being a teacher]. Nicola Harris, founder - Click Foundation

We’re the mass-market version of Spark Schools… Nicola Harris, founder - Click Foundation

Once you get to Grade Four, nobody stops to teach you to read… effectively, it’s a disability, I believe… Nicola Harris, founder - Click Foundation

We’re a team of 24 people… but we are hiring. Nicola Harris, founder - Click Foundation

