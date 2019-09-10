How to ensure your broker keeps her investment fees low. A case study...
That’s why we don’t like insurance company RAs. It’s because of the fees…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
Is your financial adviser trying her best to keep investment fees low?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Galileo Capital Executive Director Warren Ingram for this weekly personal finance feature.
Ingram discussed broker fees and how to make sure you get value for money by understanding for what you are paying.
He answered a listener’s question about fees an insurance company broker is charging him for his retirement annuity and his unhappiness about it.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:
Trending
Emotional aunt of slain UWC student Jesse Hess calls for help to solve murder
How much to save for retirement (a handy guide, and easy-to-use calculator)
Julius Malema (and the EFF) spent poor people’s stolen money - Pauli van Wyk
Podcasts
Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies