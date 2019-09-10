Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
How to ensure your broker keeps her investment fees low. A case study...

10 September 2019 10:27 AM
by
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
fees
investment fees
broker
broker fees
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram chats to The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about broker fees.

That’s why we don’t like insurance company RAs. It’s because of the fees…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Is your financial adviser trying her best to keep investment fees low?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Galileo Capital Executive Director Warren Ingram for this weekly personal finance feature.

Ingram discussed broker fees and how to make sure you get value for money by understanding for what you are paying.

He answered a listener’s question about fees an insurance company broker is charging him for his retirement annuity and his unhappiness about it.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How to ensure your broker keeps her investment fees low. A case study...


