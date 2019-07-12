Small business owner, nobody will save!
Many small business owners are vulnerable to “White Knights and Silver Bullets”, warns Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.
They may come in the form of a retired director of a big listed company, software salespeople, remarkable CVs, private equity funding, government services and grant and dealmakers.
Buyer, beware!
But, to be aware, you need to know why you do what you do.
You need to know how to get the things done that takes you to where you want to be.
There are no short cuts, cautions Phitidis.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phitidis for his weekly small business feature.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
