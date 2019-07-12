Small business owner, nobody will save!

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest World
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week 13 September 2019 4:42 PM
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Smuggling drugs in a meat stew...? Yusuf Ambramjee shared a video showing sealed packets of what appears to be drugs hidden in pieces of cooked meat. 17 September 2019 10:15 AM
What would you pay for Nkandla? It could be a steal... Lester Kiewit and estate agent Karen Dunlop take a satirical look at what the former president's homestead has to offer. 17 September 2019 7:30 AM
Panyaza Lesufi takes a swipe at private Afrikaans university under construction Gauteng Education MEC says there is no room in a non-racial South Africa for reminders of apartheid. 16 September 2019 10:23 AM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
De Lille remembers Bok legend Chester Williams ahead of funeral service Minister Patricia de Lille has invited the public to pay their final respects to Williams at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. 14 September 2019 8:46 AM
#SandtonShutdown: Activist says civil society can't fight against GBV alone Hundreds of women gathered outside the JSE in Sandton as early as 3am this morning to demand support from the private sector. 13 September 2019 4:02 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
View all Local
Nikki Bush has new parenting book on how to guarantee you child's future success The book offers tips on how parents can equip their children in the age of disruption and digital innovation. 14 September 2019 12:13 PM
5 things marathon runners should do the day before a big race Endurance running consultant David Leith shares his expert advice on how runners should spend the 24 hours before race day. 14 September 2019 8:03 AM
Comedians to raise funds to build orphanage in Orange Farm The show on the 19th of September will take place at the Barnyard Theatre in Sandton. 13 September 2019 5:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common. 13 September 2019 2:44 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
Prasa assets not insured, you are riding at your own risk - Mantshantsha Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Prasa is on a downward spiral and trains no longer have risk insurance cover. 13 September 2019 1:04 PM
View all Business
Small business owner, nobody will save!

12 July 2019 11:50 AM
by
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
Aurik Business Accelerator
Arabile Gumede
White Knights
Silver Bullets
dealmaker
There are no shortcuts. Beware of "White Knights and Silver Bullets", warns Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Many small business owners are vulnerable to “White Knights and Silver Bullets”, warns Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

They may come in the form of a retired director of a big listed company, software salespeople, remarkable CVs, private equity funding, government services and grant and dealmakers.

Buyer, beware!

But, to be aware, you need to know why you do what you do.

You need to know how to get the things done that takes you to where you want to be.

There are no short cuts, cautions Phitidis.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phitidis for his weekly small business feature.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Small business owner, nobody will save!


