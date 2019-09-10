'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield 2019 1500 BW 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
KAREN NEARY- Women Only Cabs
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:10
EMILE JANSEN- The !Khwa ttu Heritage Festival
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Apple Event : New (Overpriced) Gadgets Announced
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nafisa Akabor
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: Ceres Rail
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derick du Toit - Director at Ceres Rail
Tomorrow at 07:07
National Assembly Debate On GBV and Xenophobia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Whitfield - DA Shadow Minister of Police
Tomorrow at 07:22
Continue: National Assembly Debate On GBV and Xenophobia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula - Minister Of Defence And Military Veterans at ...
Tomorrow at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
The Wednesday Panel : Access to Justice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clare Ballard - Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human Rights
Dr Andrew Faull
Tomorrow at 08:25
Wednesday Panel Continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 10:08
Where to now for the UK?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Hain
Tomorrow at 10:33
Follow up on call about young entrepreneur
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 11:31
Stomp makes noisy return to Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dominik Schad
Phil Batchelor
The Markets.
Moody's in in town and what is crucial for SA for the next ten weeks.
Anna Pasternak speaks about "Untitled - The Real
The Integration Syndicate: Shifting Cape Town’s Socio-Spatial Debate
SCA appeal on R316-million repayment Cash Paymaster Services
Sex Offenders Register to be made public
The National Assembly debates femicide, public violence and looting.
Boys perception of what is classified as rape
The inactivity of the NPA and the challenges that they face
4th Water Symposium
Craig Lucas opens up about depression
The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster Ministers hold media briefing on the recent incidents of violence in SA
Witness feels guilty for leaving the 7year old unsupervised
Searching for the history of Irish missionaries in SA.
City of Joburg hasn't extended the Outsurance pointsmen
John chats to Gail on her journey with cancer and writing
World Suicide Prevention Day: Sadag releases stats on suicides in South Africa
Hlaudi appears at Zondo
Hlaudi is at State Capture
The Handmaid's Tale sequel 'The Testament' is finally released
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[BREAKING NEWS] Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning. 6 September 2019 7:28 AM
[PHOTOS] Woman takes 97 dogs into home during Hurricane Dorian Animal lover Chella Phillips of Nassau in the Bahamas rescued stray dogs on Sunday and kept them safe in her own home. 4 September 2019 11:07 AM
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead". 2 September 2019 4:34 PM
View all World
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
View all Sport
Eastern Cape subject adviser accused of raping six-year-old girl suspended Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says they heard about the incident through social media. 10 September 2019 6:39 PM
'You need to sit down boys and girls about positive consent from kindergarten' Prof Kopano Ratele responds to a call from a boy who says he had to reprimand a peer who made a disturbing comment on rape. 10 September 2019 5:43 PM
Ramaphosa blunder was sabotage, says SABC The public broadcaster says unauthorised changes were effected without being communicated to the desk. 10 September 2019 5:39 PM
View all Politics
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits). 27 August 2019 8:22 PM
View all Opinion
Eastern Cape subject adviser accused of raping six-year-old girl suspended Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says they heard about the incident through social media. 10 September 2019 6:39 PM
'You need to sit down boys and girls about positive consent from kindergarten' Prof Kopano Ratele responds to a call from a boy who says he had to reprimand a peer who made a disturbing comment on rape. 10 September 2019 5:43 PM
Ramaphosa blunder was sabotage, says SABC The public broadcaster says unauthorised changes were effected without being communicated to the desk. 10 September 2019 5:39 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] The pain of infertility - a man's perspective Pastor Jerry Zwane joins Azania Mosaka to talk about his experience of infertility. 10 September 2019 5:36 PM
Don't hide the news from your kids, says trauma expert Have you asked your child what's on their mind lately? Staff from the TraumaClinic Foundation offer tips to parents of young kids. 10 September 2019 3:43 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding food labelling Dietitian Mpho Tshukudu sat down with Azania Mosaka to discuss this further and share her insights on how you should read labels. 10 September 2019 3:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money' Heinz Winckler - the 1st winner of SA Idols - discusses his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 September 2019 2:59 PM
How to start your own small business without much money Valerie Pole started a business with R1000, turned a profit in six weeks and wrote a book about it. 10 September 2019 1:43 PM
[FREE] Get 200+ quality modern art books from the Guggenheim Museum, at no cost You can now get – for free - some of the most important books on modern art from the world-famous Guggenheim museum. 10 September 2019 12:07 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

10 September 2019 2:59 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Idols
Idols SA
Bruce Whitfield
Arabile Gumede
Heinz Winckler
Idols south africa
Once in a Lifetime
South African Idols
World Idol
World Idols
Heinz Winckler - the 1st winner of SA Idols - discusses his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).
From Twitter @heinzwinckler

My worst money decision… was the last new car I bought… It was a Volkswagen… I paid it off now, and I won’t buy a new one soon… If you can’t buy a car cash, it’s not a great buy… I’ve learned that the hard way, and I won’t do it again.

Heinz Winckler

We’ve already made some mistakes [teaching his kids about money] … when we see ungratefulness… I tried to communicate… that daddy has to work… so we can have food on the table… It’s a constant challenge…

Heinz Winckler

At the beginning of our marriage, I asked my wife, ‘It looks to me like my money is our money, but your money is your money’… Now my money is everybody’s money…

Heinz Winckler

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Arabile Gumede (in for Whitfield) interviewed musician and actor Heinz Winckler.

Winckler is probably most well-known for winning the very first series of South African Idols.

Born and bred in Stellenbosch; he studied law there before dropping out to devote himself to his music career.

His debut single, “Once in a Lifetime” sold more than 100 000 copies in South Africa.

In 2003, Winckler came fourth in at the first World Idol competition.

  • What does Winckler believe about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

It was quite overwhelming at first [winning Idols]. I wasn’t used to the sort of income of that size… I knew I needed help…

Heinz Winckler

I grew up in a bit of a protective bubble… I thought all adults were like my parents…

Heinz Winckler

I lost a lot of money in the first year [after Idols] …

Heinz Winckler

The best gift we can give our kids is to be around them…

Heinz Winckler

I thank God for a wife that loves spreadsheets and organising our finances! … We have a rule; anything above R1000 we discuss before we spend…

Heinz Winckler

I learned early on if I wanted extra luxury, I had to work for it… I was 13 when I started to deliver papers… When I was 16, I wanted a guitar; I had to work for it… I did waitering, I did deliveries, I DJed – that was actually my favourite job… I could put together a pretty decent mix!

Heinz Winckler

I got a Denim card from Volkskas bank when I was 7.

Heinz Winckler

My best ever money decision? … every time I invested in my career… putting a small home studio together with proper gear…

Heinz Winckler

I’ve been challenged by people who grew up differently and who think differently…

Heinz Winckler

The way the wealthy think and the way the poor think. There’s a huge difference between the two.

Heinz Winckler

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'


10 September 2019 2:59 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Idols
Idols SA
Bruce Whitfield
Arabile Gumede
Heinz Winckler
Idols south africa
Once in a Lifetime
South African Idols
World Idol
World Idols

More from Make Money Mondays

'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

3 September 2019 7:29 PM

Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

30 August 2019 2:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews rapper Riky Rick about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

I come from having very little, to having a lot - Craig Gradidge

28 August 2019 6:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gradidge about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

I love the people. They might not love me – Randall Abrahams (SA Idols judge)

26 August 2019 8:16 PM

Idols SA’s "angry judge" Randall Abrahams talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up, gets vulnerable about money

22 August 2019 6:04 PM

Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

20 August 2019 7:31 PM

Magda Wierzycka – Sygnia’s renegade CEO – on her attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'I get anxious when people talk to me about money'

19 August 2019 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews comedian Anne Hirsch about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Kahn Morbee (real name 'Dingaan') of The Parlotones opens up about his money

1 August 2019 8:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Morbee about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

29 July 2019 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Nicola Kleyn (Gibs) about her attitude toward money and beliefs about it.

Read More arrow_forward

Financial educator Simon Brown comes clean about his own money habits, beliefs

25 July 2019 8:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Brown about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Podcasts

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies
The Handmaid's Tale sequel 'The Testament' is finally released
Family Matters: How to deal with trauma from news
Science & Tech: SA GAME JAM comes to Cape Town
On the Yellow couch: 10th anniversary of the Peninsula Paddle
International Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day
Nando's responds to Pick n Pay's "iNkukhu" chicken ad
Trave Tuesday
Does evidence suggest that younger people are prone to heart attacks?
Changing lives through tech
We need to deal with factors which heighten our aggression, leading to violence

EWN Highlights

EWN apologises to Julius Malema

10 September 2019 6:45 PM

3 SABC employees suspended for ‘sabotaging’ Ramaphosa’s address

10 September 2019 5:29 PM

22 EFF MPs to face sanctions for disrupting Gordhan in Parliament

10 September 2019 4:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA