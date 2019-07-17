Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Need a loan to grow your small business? There’s a pot of money waiting

17 July 2019 8:19 PM
by
Tags:
Small businesses
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Adrian Gore
Discovery
Bidvest
Brian Joffe
SMEs
small business
sme
SA SME Fund
Spartan SME Finance
Kumaran Padayachee
Spartan SME Finance provides finance for small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Kumaran Padayachee.

We provide loans [to small businesses]. We do not invest in them… Our average loan size is about R4 million…

Kumaran Padayachee, CEO - Spartan SME Finance

We don’t fund ideas. We fund a business that is already doing something viable, and they need capital to grow… There is more money than there are viable deals… People are not presenting themselves well…

Kumaran Padayachee, CEO - Spartan SME Finance

Spartan SME Finance provides finance for small businesses.

Earlier in the year, it got R100 million from the SA SME Fund to bolster its R600 million kitty.

Spartan ringfenced half of the funding it got from the SA SME Fund Half for black African owned businesses.

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore and former Bidvest Chairperson Brian Joffe founded SA SME Fund.

Forty-eight JSE-listed companies bankrolled the Fund with R1.4 billion.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kumaran Padayachee, CEO at Spartan SME Finance for his weekly “ShapeShifter” feature.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

We really scrutinise them very intensely, but very fast…

Kumaran Padayachee, CEO - Spartan SME Finance

They find us. We don’t have salespeople…

Kumaran Padayachee, CEO - Spartan SME Finance

Our bad debt write-offs are 0.25%... it’s nothing!

Kumaran Padayachee, CEO - Spartan SME Finance

We make our money on interest and fees…

Kumaran Padayachee, CEO - Spartan SME Finance

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Need a loan to grow your small business? There’s a pot of money waiting


EWN Highlights

Court defers judgment in contempt of court matter between Moyo, Old Mutual

23 September 2019 10:51 AM

23 September 2019 10:51 AM

Seven children killed in Nairobi classroom collapse

23 September 2019 10:21 AM

CoJ: No water for Sandton Gautrain Station until R8m bill paid

23 September 2019 10:11 AM

23 September 2019 10:11 AM

