Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business
Your thinking leads to your behaviour, which determines how you build your business. Good growth or no growth is less about the economy and more about how we think and behave because of the economy.Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
What is the best strategy to grow your business?
Three approaches dominate:
-
Aggressive
-
Defensive
-
Passive
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed small business expert Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator).
Phitidis explained how growth strategies are often driven by your history more than current reality.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
