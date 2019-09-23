Streaming issues? Report here
info
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business

23 September 2019 2:30 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
History
small business
strategy
growth
Aurik Business Accelerator
strategies
Aggressive
Defensive
Passive
Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis.

Your thinking leads to your behaviour, which determines how you build your business. Good growth or no growth is less about the economy and more about how we think and behave because of the economy.

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

What is the best strategy to grow your business?

Three approaches dominate:

  • Aggressive

  • Defensive

  • Passive

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed small business expert Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator).

Phitidis explained how growth strategies are often driven by your history more than current reality.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business


