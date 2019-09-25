'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

I remember Old Mutual having ads all over town saying one of their policy ranges was the cheapest in town. We investigated and found it was the most expensive one in town! Bruce Cameron

My parents got divorced when I was 11… My father just disappeared… We were all damn careful [with money] … I never saw him [father] again… He showed no interest in me… Bruce Cameron

I’m not frugal… I travel a lot… I’m a ski fanatic… When I retired, I put R500 000 in the bank as a travel allowance… Bruce Cameron

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week he interviewed Bruce Cameron, the award-winning, now retired founding editor (March 1996) of Personal Finance, a publication with 600 000 readers.

Cameron is the author of many books including “Retire Right”, “Financial Freedom for Women” and “Getting Started: Money Matters for under 25s”.

He still writes for Personal Finance and other publications and is a regular on radio and the public speaking circuit.

…Bruce Cameron has made an invaluable contribution to the education of the providers and consumers of financial services… Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

Bruce Cameron has a deserved reputation for excellence and courage in journalism… simplifying the complex issues that surround personal finance matters… powerful men and women who have been exposed by his journalism and whose attempts to intimidate him came to nothing… Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

His articles have made our industry more accessible… Adrian Gore, CEO - Discovery Limited

The Ultimate Guide to Retirement in South Africa (by Bruce Cameron and Wouter Fourie).

What does Cameron believe about money?

Does it keep him up at night?

Does he save compulsively?

How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

You just couldn’t see any future while he [PW Botha] was around… Bruce Cameron

We never took a risk. We checked and double-checked… Bruce Cameron

I buy an Old Mutual offshore tracker fund [for his grandchildren] … Bruce Cameron

With my own children, I said for every rand they save I’ll save one rand too… They never withdrew, and they kept to the bargain… Bruce Cameron

I hitchhiked to Joburg. There were 700-and-something applicants… I got the job. Bruce Cameron

My pension has grown by a third in the last seven years… A lot of it is invested offshore… Regulation 28 doesn’t apply to living annuities… Bruce Cameron

I’m a very boring investor. I invest in tracker funds and very little else… Bruce Cameron

