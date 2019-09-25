'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:20
Rondebosch old boy in USA Eagles Rugby World Cup squad
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marcel Brache
Today at 17:05
Trump and the Pelosi Impeachment Inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Stremlau
Today at 17:20
Can robots decide on right and wrong?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fabio Tallon
Today at 17:46
Margaret Atwood Live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Sabel - producer at Fane Productions and has a history producing the whole NT Live
Today at 20:30
Adam Haupt
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
MELINDA FERGUSON- Jaguar I Pace
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:35
Charles Tertiens
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:55
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:25
Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2019-Winners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jackie May - Editor at Marie Claire
Tomorrow at 09:50
Banking sector protest - how might it affect SASSA payouts?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Henry De Grass - General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency
Tomorrow at 10:08
New South Wales (Australia) to use cameras to catch motorists using phones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Khoury - Head of Media at National Roads and Motorists Association (Australia)
Tomorrow at 10:45
Why simply leaving the big city rat race is not as idyllic as it sounds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Waheed Adam - President - Entrepreneurs Organisation
Tomorrow at 11:05
Actor, MC and Ex-Cop Jack Devnarain on being a Dad
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jack Devnarain - Actor at Isidingo
Tomorrow at 11:32
World Contraception Day - The planning process when wanting to have your own family
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Minnie Jeanne Loubser
Tomorrow at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: Great Girls prepares young women for success after school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristina Miller
Tomorrow at 13:33
Lifestyle: Greener Living: general gardening questions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Tomorrow at 14:07
Manage your Household (Style): Africa at New York Fashion Week & Open Design Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jade Allen - Spokesperson at Cocoon Movie Nights
Malcolm KLûK
Tomorrow at 14:35
Secret Something
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tiny Living - A movement inspired by eco-friendliness and mobility
Video forms part of evidence in drunk EMPD officer matter
Gail Gilbride Bohle's her journey with cancer
Masterclass on writing TV drama's.
Previewing Springboks vs Namibia
Peter Moyo and his messy divorce with OM
Gauteng Police Commissioner challenged to investigate SAPS involvement in the drug trade in Tshwane
Fourth suspect in Amy'Leigh kidnapping appears in court
Feedback - Inspiring call from Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Competition
Car Talk: Nissan Navara Stealth 2019 review
25 SEP 2019
On the Yellow Couch: Talking Cure
Kids will always do or say something quite embarrassing to their parents. Take a listen to this!
#LottoStar: Busisiwe placed her bet and walked away with R12 500!
The Discovery 947 Ride Jo'burg is around the corner and you do not want to miss out!
Growing up, we all wanted to do something good and productive about our lives and the future ahead of us, that still hasn't changed. Take a listen to this!
ATM leaders call for renaming of the Union Buildings
Drunk Metro cop suspended after video goes viral
Peter Moyo pitches for work despite Old Mutual ban
Workers in security sector threaten to embark on nationwide strike
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike. 20 September 2019 12:43 PM
What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks? Wits University's John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump. 19 September 2019 6:07 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
View all World
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their... 21 September 2019 7:30 AM
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
View all Sport
'DA has gone mute on issues that matter to white Afrikaans voters' Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says it is not just the DA that has taken a knock in the recent by-elections. 23 September 2019 1:52 PM
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion. 23 September 2019 12:35 PM
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers' Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries. 21 September 2019 11:25 AM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Union Buildings are 'symbol of exclusion' and must be renamed - Mzwanele Manyi ATM founder Mzwanele Manyi says the call to change the name forms part of the party's decolonisation program. 25 September 2019 2:03 PM
Metro cop accused of being drunk suspended after video goes viral, not charged Ekhuruleni Acting Mayor Lesiba Mptye says no drunken driving charge yet as labour relations process still needs to be completed. 25 September 2019 1:52 PM
Cape Town water saving invention goes global The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN. 25 September 2019 1:28 PM
View all Local
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis. 23 September 2019 2:30 PM
Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it… Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story. 23 September 2019 1:48 PM
Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 23 September 2019 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth' Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.). 23 September 2019 3:43 PM
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis. 23 September 2019 2:30 PM
Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it… Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story. 23 September 2019 1:48 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

25 September 2019 10:23 AM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
Bruce Cameron
Personal Finance's retired founding editor Bruce Cameron on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures...)

I remember Old Mutual having ads all over town saying one of their policy ranges was the cheapest in town. We investigated and found it was the most expensive one in town!

Bruce Cameron

My parents got divorced when I was 11… My father just disappeared… We were all damn careful [with money] … I never saw him [father] again… He showed no interest in me…

Bruce Cameron

I’m not frugal… I travel a lot… I’m a ski fanatic… When I retired, I put R500 000 in the bank as a travel allowance…

Bruce Cameron

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week he interviewed Bruce Cameron, the award-winning, now retired founding editor (March 1996) of Personal Finance, a publication with 600 000 readers.

Cameron is the author of many books including “Retire Right”, “Financial Freedom for Women” and “Getting Started: Money Matters for under 25s”.

He still writes for Personal Finance and other publications and is a regular on radio and the public speaking circuit.

…Bruce Cameron has made an invaluable contribution to the education of the providers and consumers of financial services…

Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

Bruce Cameron has a deserved reputation for excellence and courage in journalism… simplifying the complex issues that surround personal finance matters… powerful men and women who have been exposed by his journalism and whose attempts to intimidate him came to nothing…

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

His articles have made our industry more accessible…

Adrian Gore, CEO - Discovery Limited
The Ultimate Guide to Retirement in South Africa (by Bruce Cameron and Wouter Fourie).

  • What does Cameron believe about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

You just couldn’t see any future while he [PW Botha] was around…

Bruce Cameron

We never took a risk. We checked and double-checked…

Bruce Cameron

I buy an Old Mutual offshore tracker fund [for his grandchildren] …

Bruce Cameron

With my own children, I said for every rand they save I’ll save one rand too… They never withdrew, and they kept to the bargain…

Bruce Cameron

I hitchhiked to Joburg. There were 700-and-something applicants… I got the job.

Bruce Cameron

My pension has grown by a third in the last seven years… A lot of it is invested offshore… Regulation 28 doesn’t apply to living annuities…

Bruce Cameron

I’m a very boring investor. I invest in tracker funds and very little else…

Bruce Cameron

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'


25 September 2019 10:23 AM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
Bruce Cameron

More from Make Money Mondays

'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

23 September 2019 3:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.).

Read More arrow_forward

I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF)

18 September 2019 12:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Leon Louw (Free Market Foundation) about his attitude toward money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Read More arrow_forward

'If you grow up with nothing, you want to look rich too soon'

17 September 2019 12:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Joe Public’s Pepe Marais about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

13 September 2019 1:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeremy Mansfield about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

12 September 2019 3:20 PM

Justice Albie Sachs talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

10 September 2019 2:59 PM

Heinz Winckler - the 1st winner of SA Idols - discusses his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

3 September 2019 7:29 PM

Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

30 August 2019 2:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews rapper Riky Rick about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

I come from having very little, to having a lot - Craig Gradidge

28 August 2019 6:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gradidge about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

I love the people. They might not love me – Randall Abrahams (SA Idols judge)

26 August 2019 8:16 PM

Idols SA’s "angry judge" Randall Abrahams talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Valhalla Park residents make off with lamb carcasses in looting spree

Local

'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

Business Lifestyle

[WATCH] Seemingly drunk cop asks 'Het jy my getoets?'

Cape Town water saving invention goes global

Local World

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
Night at the Musicals
The Movies
UK Report
What's On:
'The River' receives International Emmy nomination
25 SEP 2019
ATM leaders call for renaming of the Union Buildings
Drunk Metro cop suspended after video goes viral
Peter Moyo pitches for work despite Old Mutual ban
Workers in security sector threaten to embark on nationwide strike

EWN Highlights

Govt owes Dept of Public Works R76m in unpaid rent - De Lille

25 September 2019 4:12 PM

Banking sector shutdown: Labour Court to rule on Busa’s interdict on Thursday

25 September 2019 3:31 PM

Fourth suspect in Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping case granted legal aid

25 September 2019 3:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA