Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

I haven’t done anything over the last 12 months [since July 2018]... the money still grew. I didn’t add to the pot, but the pot grew. Julia

Every year in July (since 2013) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia (and her personal finance advisor Warren Ingram).

(Click here for last year’s interview and here for all the rest.)

Julia is wildly inspirational.

When she first came on the show, she drove an old Corsa Lite (she’s since upgraded to a Toyota Etios), despite earning a massive salary (at the time it was R1 million per year!) as a corporate consultant.

Julia used to a third of her income.

I’m not very flashy… slow and steady is my style… carrying on over many years is how I’m going to be financially independent… I think... by the time I am 40… Julia

I encourage every young person I meet to start the saving habit early… You don’t have to be fancy… you just need to be disciplined… then the power of compounding does the rest for you… Julia

As her income has escalated, her expenses stayed the same.

She became a mother and investing so much became harder, yet she kept it up.

Since 2017, she’s avoided the JSE, focussing on offshore investments only.

Julia, so far, invested R2.2 million.

By this time last year, it grew to R4.77 million.

Today, she’s “worth” a whopping R5.1 million, even though she didn't add a cent in the past year.

Whitfield interviewed Julia, Ingram and Bright Khumalo, a portfolio manager at Vestact.

Listen to the interviews in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from them).

This [investing] has been tougher than other years… Julia

That was really the key. As my salary increased every year, not to move into a larger flat or upgrading my car… Julia

I diversified [offshore]… that helped me… Julia

I increased it [her retirement annuity contributions] to 20% of my pensionable earnings… Julia

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

This article first appeared on 702 : Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management's Charl Bester shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show. Read More arrow_forward

8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever' Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. Read More arrow_forward

Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions. Read More arrow_forward

'Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem' Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram. Read More arrow_forward

How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. Read More arrow_forward

4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. Read More arrow_forward

Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt A lot can happen between now and your retirement date. What if your fund manager goes bust? Read More arrow_forward

3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. Read More arrow_forward

