Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago
I haven’t done anything over the last 12 months [since July 2018]... the money still grew. I didn’t add to the pot, but the pot grew.Julia
Every year in July (since 2013) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia (and her personal finance advisor Warren Ingram).
(Click here for last year’s interview and here for all the rest.)
Julia is wildly inspirational.
When she first came on the show, she drove an old Corsa Lite (she’s since upgraded to a Toyota Etios), despite earning a massive salary (at the time it was R1 million per year!) as a corporate consultant.
Julia used to a third of her income.
I’m not very flashy… slow and steady is my style… carrying on over many years is how I’m going to be financially independent… I think... by the time I am 40…Julia
I encourage every young person I meet to start the saving habit early… You don’t have to be fancy… you just need to be disciplined… then the power of compounding does the rest for you…Julia
As her income has escalated, her expenses stayed the same.
She became a mother and investing so much became harder, yet she kept it up.
Since 2017, she’s avoided the JSE, focussing on offshore investments only.
Julia, so far, invested R2.2 million.
By this time last year, it grew to R4.77 million.
Today, she’s “worth” a whopping R5.1 million, even though she didn't add a cent in the past year.
Whitfield interviewed Julia, Ingram and Bright Khumalo, a portfolio manager at Vestact.
Listen to the interviews in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from them).
This [investing] has been tougher than other years…Julia
That was really the key. As my salary increased every year, not to move into a larger flat or upgrading my car…Julia
I diversified [offshore]… that helped me…Julia
I increased it [her retirement annuity contributions] to 20% of my pensionable earnings…Julia
This article first appeared on 702 : Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago
