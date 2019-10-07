Streaming issues? Report here
'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

7 October 2019 12:00 PM
by
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Make Money Mondays
GIBS
money beliefs
Nicola Kleyn
Gordon Institute of Business Science
make money mondays personal edition
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Nicola Kleyn (Gibs) about her attitude toward money and beliefs about it.

She [mother] was passionate about investing. We sat at lunchtime every day listening to the share prices and the commodity prices…

Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gordon Institute of Business Science

I know a lot of people who are unhappy in their work and so they spend in their private lives… It’s tragic how many people are unhappy in their work lives and then they spend as a reward because they’re so miserable…

Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gordon Institute of Business Science

If money was no object, I’d fly business class everywhere… [and] bail out Eskom…

Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gordon Institute of Business Science

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week he interviewed Prof Nicola Kleyn, Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs).

Klein is the Dean at Gibs.

She also presents marketing-related and company-specific short courses and consults on growing customer, brand and reputational equity.

She formerly worked at Investec Bank and Edgars, and lectured marketing at Wits University.

Kleyn is an established researcher with a “C1 NRF” rating by the National Research Foundation.

  • What does Kleyn believe about money?

  • Does it keep her up at night?

  • Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

…I was one of those poor academics…

Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gordon Institute of Business Science

So much of wealth [creation] is… what you choose to spend on…

Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gordon Institute of Business Science

I wasn’t as disciplined as Julia… I have indulged…

Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gordon Institute of Business Science

I survived being married to a serial entrepreneur…

Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gordon Institute of Business Science

I had a grandfather who put money into a guardian’s fund… When I was 18 or 21 my father said to me there was enough money to buy a small, second-hand car… on condition that I never buy a car on credit…

Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gordon Institute of Business Science

I binge horribly on books… I buy four or five of them at a time… The most dangerous place is an airport… I did buy Piketty…

Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gordon Institute of Business Science

…I used to read the dictionary…

Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gordon Institute of Business Science

…Life is not too short to drink cheap wine, it’s too short to drink bad wine…

Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gordon Institute of Business Science

Do we really need all this stuff?... Investing in experiences is really where the money’s at!

Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gordon Institute of Business Science

… at my age it’s not about the money, it’s about the time.

Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gordon Institute of Business Science

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'


