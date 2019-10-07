Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

Debit card (pexels.com, 2019)

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler often gets emails from people upset because retailers refused to refund them to their debit cards (they’ll happily refund to a credit card).

Some retailers, warns Knowler, ignorant of the prohibition against debit card refunds, may try to refund you – it’ll take ages and all sorts of drama for your money to reach your account.

Below is an actual email Knowler got on Wednesday.

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) spoke to Knowler, who answered questions posed in the email.

Scroll down to listen to Knowler’s answer (and read quotes from it).

---

Dear Wendy,

My wife and I were in Canal Walk on Sunday returning a few items at one of the major clothing retailers.

The store was happy to give the refund as the goods were in the condition they were bought, we had the original receipt, and we were returning within 30 days of purchase.

The retailer would not, however, refund on my wife's debit card and so they ended up giving us cash (though they did say they could have refunded if the purchase was made on her credit card).

Thinking it unusual, we thereafter inquired at another retailer and were told that they too would have refunded in cash in the same scenario.

Please note that we are grateful that we got our money back! Our reluctance to accept the cash refund related to the amount - it was just under R2500 when we rarely carry more than R200 in cash at any time.

Is there any provision in the Consumer Protection Act that stipulates how a refund is executed?

---

The merchant… is not allowed to process refunds on debit cards... Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Tell companies how you want them to treat you… Be very clear with the company about what you want and when you want it by. The more specific your request… the more likely you’ll be successful… Be very, very specific… Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

You only have a legal right to a refund if it’s defective in terms of the CPA… if it’s something that’s the wrong size… or buyer’s remorse… you have no legal right to a refund… Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

This article first appeared on 702 : Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank? Bank deposits outperformed other far riskier investments over 5 years. Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says to hang tight. Read More arrow_forward

How to retire before you’re old Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. Read More arrow_forward

Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her. Read More arrow_forward

Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management's Charl Bester shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show. Read More arrow_forward

8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever' Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. Read More arrow_forward

Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions. Read More arrow_forward

'Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem' Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram. Read More arrow_forward

How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. Read More arrow_forward

4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. Read More arrow_forward

Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. Read More arrow_forward



Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. Read More arrow_forward

Claimed a few times of late? Consider another insurer before they dump you It’s best to jump before you are pushed. It’s "catastrophic" if that happens, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why 'gendered' products might not be as ridiculous as they seem A new study claims using products which are overtly masculine or feminine increases your desirability to the opposite sex. Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

Beware the 'email invoice hacking scam'! – Wendy Knowler (consumer journalist) If you ever send an invoice (or pay after receiving one); you may want to check this out. Especially property buyers and sellers. Read More arrow_forward

Fixed municipal water charge is here to stay, explains City of Cape Town Why are Capetonians still facing a fixed water charge? And has the price of prepaid electricity gone up? Municipal FAQs answered. Read More arrow_forward

FNB illegally takes consumer’s silence as an agreement Have a credit card with FNB? You may want to check this out, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank says comedy of errors with bond applicant 'a once off' Only when consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chased Standard Bank did they admit wrongdoing that cost a client R41 000. Read More arrow_forward

You'll want to read your car tracker's terms and conditions after seeing this Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler helps one concerned listener who discovered some worrying information about her car tracker. Read More arrow_forward



Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. Read More arrow_forward

Claimed a few times of late? Consider another insurer before they dump you It’s best to jump before you are pushed. It’s "catastrophic" if that happens, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

Got a serious complaint? Here's the best way to get your email read Here are the distinct characteristics of an email that no one can ignore. Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

Beware the 'email invoice hacking scam'! – Wendy Knowler (consumer journalist) If you ever send an invoice (or pay after receiving one); you may want to check this out. Especially property buyers and sellers. Read More arrow_forward

FNB illegally takes consumer’s silence as an agreement Have a credit card with FNB? You may want to check this out, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank says comedy of errors with bond applicant 'a once off' Only when consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chased Standard Bank did they admit wrongdoing that cost a client R41 000. Read More arrow_forward

Buying a used car: Warranties, service plans, avoiding a false sense of security The Money Show’s Brue Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

Paying off your credit card every month to avoid interest? The banks are sneaky… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler warns prudent credit card holders to keep tabs on their banks. In this case, it’s FNB. Read More arrow_forward

