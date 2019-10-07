Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Simply is offering financial literacy workshop for domestic workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anthony Miller - CEO at Simply
Today at 17:46
Jojo Moyes chats to John about her latest book "The Giver Of Stars"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jojo Moyes
Today at 20:15
Fire Fighters strike update
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:35
Insurance & Social Media
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Bulletproof Clothing
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Zandvlei follow up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jo Barnes - Senior Lecturer Emeritus at the Department of Community Health at University Of Stellenbosch
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday: Libra
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris Becker - Economic Strategist at Investec
Tomorrow at 07:07
SAA To Lay Criminal Complaint Against Crime Syndicate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tlali Tlali
Tomorrow at 07:22
South African cities are running out of burial ground
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pepe Dass
Tomorrow at 08:07
Zondo Update-Duduzane Zuma
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Appel
Tomorrow at 08:22
Children's fees: Unit Trust vs Endowments
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate at ....
Tomorrow at 10:08
A look at developments in South America
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Tomorrow at 10:33
Online high school to launch in 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Tomorrow at 11:05
Put your back into it
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Leila Sadien - Integrative Medical Doctor, Medical Intuitive and practises aesthetic medicine
Tomorrow at 11:32
Getting the best bang for your travel buck
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marisa Crous - Travel Journalist at Traveller 24
Tomorrow at 11:45
The world of advertising and creativity with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
View all World
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind. 7 October 2019 3:37 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy' Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals. 4 October 2019 8:04 AM
View all Sport
Important that under-performing economies of SA and Nigeria 'bolster' each other Prof. Mills Soko weighs in on the regional powerhouses' relationship after the Nigerian president's state visit. 5 October 2019 5:01 PM
'DA needs to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to it' Prof. Erwin Schwella says contest for position of federal chair will be a two-horse race between Helen Zille and Athol Trollip. 5 October 2019 10:48 AM
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
View all Politics
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Opinion
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are. 4 October 2019 5:02 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
View all Local
Helping your child learn the difference between positive and negative stress Parenting expert Nikki Bush has advice on getting to know your child's stress threshold to help them perform at their best. 5 October 2019 3:57 PM
Three top picks of national parks for a cycling holiday David 'Mr Active' Katz elaborates on his top three choices in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. 5 October 2019 9:28 AM
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 7 October 2019 2:20 PM
'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Nicola Kleyn (Gibs) about her attitude toward money and beliefs about it. 7 October 2019 12:00 PM
Considering emigration? How to sell your small business Small business owners are constantly approaching Pavlo Phitidis for advice on selling so they can emigrate. 7 October 2019 10:06 AM
View all Business
Paying with a debit card? Don't expect a refund on it when returning items

7 October 2019 2:20 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Consumer Protection Act
personal finances
Wendy Knowler
CPA
refunds
consumer journalist
Arabile Gumede
debit card
refund
Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Debit card (pexels.com, 2019)

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler often gets emails from people upset because retailers refused to refund them to their debit cards (they’ll happily refund to a credit card).

Some retailers, warns Knowler, ignorant of the prohibition against debit card refunds, may try to refund you – it’ll take ages and all sorts of drama for your money to reach your account.

Below is an actual email Knowler got on Wednesday.

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) spoke to Knowler, who answered questions posed in the email.

Scroll down to listen to Knowler’s answer (and read quotes from it).

---

Dear Wendy,

My wife and I were in Canal Walk on Sunday returning a few items at one of the major clothing retailers.

The store was happy to give the refund as the goods were in the condition they were bought, we had the original receipt, and we were returning within 30 days of purchase.

The retailer would not, however, refund on my wife's debit card and so they ended up giving us cash (though they did say they could have refunded if the purchase was made on her credit card).

Thinking it unusual, we thereafter inquired at another retailer and were told that they too would have refunded in cash in the same scenario.

Please note that we are grateful that we got our money back! Our reluctance to accept the cash refund related to the amount - it was just under R2500 when we rarely carry more than R200 in cash at any time.

Is there any provision in the Consumer Protection Act that stipulates how a refund is executed?

---

The merchant… is not allowed to process refunds on debit cards...

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Tell companies how you want them to treat you… Be very clear with the company about what you want and when you want it by. The more specific your request… the more likely you’ll be successful… Be very, very specific…

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

You only have a legal right to a refund if it’s defective in terms of the CPA… if it’s something that’s the wrong size… or buyer’s remorse… you have no legal right to a refund…

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Paying with a debit card? Don't expect a refund on it when returning items


7 October 2019 2:20 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Consumer Protection Act
personal finances
Wendy Knowler
CPA
refunds
consumer journalist
Arabile Gumede
debit card
refund

