pexels.com, 2019

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis (he’s the founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) received the following direct message (DM) on Twitter from a regular listener of Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show:

The pricing game is emotional... Suppliers raise prices and you forced to decide:1-do you segment and risk alienating the very people you want to be serving 2-Run at a loss until economies of scale kick in and you can negotiate a better bulk cost price. HELP!!! — Sbusiso Mkatshwa (@sbudawarona) July 25, 2019

In answering the DM, Phitidis explained the three levers that go into price-setting:

How to set it

How to sell it

How to maintain it

Price-setting is a science and an art.

Listen to the interview in the audio below to learn how to temper your emotions when setting prices.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

This article first appeared on 702 : Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it…