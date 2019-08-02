Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it…

Streaming issues? Report here
Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
[Lunch] On the Yellow couch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Science & Tech feature: Quantum dots gives researchers a snapshot of plant evoluton in real time
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Bruce Anderson - evolutionary ecologist at the Department of Botany and Zoology at University Of Stellenbosch
Today at 14:50
News focus: SA-born chef Jean Delport & Restaurant Interlude gets its first Michelin St
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jean Delport - Head chef at Restaurant Interlude
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Camino de Santiago
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nancy Richards - Independent journalist at ...
Tomorrow at 07:56
Financial Planning Week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lisa Hudson-Peacock - Certified Financial Planner at Southwood
Tomorrow at 08:25
Black Sash: SASSA’s Decommissioning Process Has Devastating Consequences on Social Grant Beneficiaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amanda Ismail - Manager: Western Cape Regional Office at Black Sash
Tomorrow at 10:08
Getting rig of global plastic problem - by turning into building material
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Deon Robertse - global communications manager and Managing Partner in South Africa for the CRDC
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Mike Abel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Dudu Myeni fails to show up in court - again
Ipid caught doing shoddy work to meet targets and attract funding
The world of advertising
Update from the State Capture Commission of Inquiry
Getting the best bang for your travel buck
Update on the Peter Moyo and Old Mutual tussle
Put your back into it
Online high school to launch in 2020
3% of the population has broken their teeth due to popcorn kernel!
#TasteALot: Today Thembekile was on the test and he had the preservative juice of gherkins!
#AnotherOne: The 947 Breakfast Club is on quest to find a song that DJ Khalid can remix and make it sound fresh. Take a listen to this!
#AnotherOne: DJ Khalid is lately known to be good in remixing old songs and giving them a new twist. Take a listen to what the 947 Breakfast Club and the rest of Jo'burg thinks!
The World View - Turkey’s Kurdish Question
#WhatsYourStatus: 08 October 2019!
#AskTheClub: Sharing a toothbrush with your partner!
The ins and outs of the 'revenge porn' bill
A look at developments in South America
Barbs Wire - Vatiswa Ndara's open letter
Mmusi Maimane responds to doubts of his leadership
Update on M2 highway repairs
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
View all World
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind. 7 October 2019 3:37 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy' Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals. 4 October 2019 8:04 AM
View all Sport
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have embarked on a strike at all university campuses. 4 October 2019 2:15 PM
'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way' Gauteng DA leader John Moodey says the party is using the same modus operandi they used on him and others in the party. 4 October 2019 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Opinion
#HeForShe: Tavern owners taking a stand against gender-based violence Members of the HeForShe Tavern project initiate dialogues with patrons to raise awareness and change behaviour. 5 October 2019 2:40 PM
Majority of South Africans prefer children to be taught in English - study HSRC researcher Jaqueline Harvey unpacks findings of report which shows 65% support teaching in English during foundation phase. 5 October 2019 12:50 PM
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 4 October 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week. 4 October 2019 4:48 PM
SA woman's face became a stock photo used in ads worldwide - and she didn't know Shubnum Khan was shocked when she discovered her face in a series of international ads that she had nothing to do with. 4 October 2019 4:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need to make sure SABC succeeds - Media Monitoring Africa on R3.2bn bailout Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says the broadcaster has proven that it's trying to get back on track. 4 October 2019 4:05 PM
SABC bailout a reward for incompetence and corruption - Sikonathi Mantshantsha Daily Maverick journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the SABC is still bankrupt despite eight bailouts over the past 10 years. 4 October 2019 12:12 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it…

2 August 2019 1:07 PM
by
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
Aurik Business Accelerator
prices
price
Arabile Gumede
price-setting
price setting
setting prices
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis gives advice on how to set prices without emotions getting in the way.
pexels.com, 2019

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis (he’s the founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) received the following direct message (DM) on Twitter from a regular listener of Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show:

In answering the DM, Phitidis explained the three levers that go into price-setting:

  • How to set it

  • How to sell it

  • How to maintain it

Price-setting is a science and an art.

Listen to the interview in the audio below to learn how to temper your emotions when setting prices.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it…


2 August 2019 1:07 PM
by
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
Aurik Business Accelerator
prices
price
Arabile Gumede
price-setting
price setting
setting prices

More from Small Business Focus

woman-departure-hall-airportjpg

Considering emigration? How to sell your small business

7 October 2019 10:06 AM

Small business owners are constantly approaching Pavlo Phitidis for advice on selling so they can emigrate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carl-jungpng

Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business

23 September 2019 2:30 PM

Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drowningpng

Small business owner, nobody will save you!

17 September 2019 1:50 PM

There are no shortcuts. Beware of "White Knights and Silver Bullets", warns Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bracelets-for-salejpg

How to start your own small business without much money

10 September 2019 1:43 PM

Valerie Pole started a business with R1000, turned a profit in six weeks and wrote a book about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

youthjpeg

How to take over (or pass on) the family business

23 August 2019 12:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews small business guru Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-partnerjpg

Be careful who you tie your fortunes to

23 August 2019 11:21 AM

A business partner can make you. Or break you. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews small business guru Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dealjpg

How to get deals done faster

22 August 2019 8:51 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

welcomejpg

Allowing more skilled foreigners into SA will make us all more prosperous

19 August 2019 8:24 PM

In one bold move, South Africa can secure leadership on the Continent while fixing our skills shortage, says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

market-vs-sale-bjpg

Marketing is becoming the single most important key to success in small business

2 August 2019 2:30 PM

'Marketing' is not 'sales'. It’s not noise. It's a science, and you must get it right, says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south-african-passportjpg

'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

31 July 2019 8:17 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'

Business Local

[VIDEO] Train goes up in flames near Simon's Town

Local

'Most candidates who passed the surgeon exams are candidates of colour'

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies
UK Report
What's On
Understanding levies as a sectional title owner
How the City of Cape Town supports community safety
Dudu Myeni fails to show up in court - again
Ipid caught doing shoddy work to meet targets and attract funding
Update from the State Capture Commission of Inquiry
07 oct 2019
Operations not affected by Air Chefs strike

EWN Highlights

Some EC drought-stricken towns look to Treasury for help

8 October 2019 12:32 PM

I can't please the whole caucus, says DA CT leader Twigg

8 October 2019 12:28 PM

Zondo rejects reports that Jacob Zuma received questions

8 October 2019 11:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA