Who gets the biggest cut of the billion dollar hair loss industry?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield 2019 1500 BW 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Email
comment@capetalk.co.za
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
KOKETSO, RUPERT and LESTER
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Cars with Melinda Ferguson
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Parents raising awareness for children with Autism.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liesel Gaffley - Founder of the Alexander Foundation
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday : Swellendam
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sakkie Nel - Dairy Farmer and Blogger/Founder at VisitSwellendam.co.za
Tomorrow at 06:55
Cape Chamber of Commerce comments on the worrying store robbery trend in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Tomorrow at 07:07
DIRCO Minister Dr Naledi Pandor on the Ongoing Violence Against Foreigners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Naledi Pandor
Tomorrow at 07:22
Central banks are waking up to climate change dangers.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Bradlow - Professor of International Development Law and African Economic Relations, University of Pretoria
Tomorrow at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Panel Discussion: Gender Based Violence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Francois Coeries - Dare facilitator at The Dignity Campaign
Pontsho Pilane - Health Journalist at Bhekisisa, The Mail&Guardian'S Centre For Health Journalism
Bernadine Bachar - director (new) at Saartjie Baartman Centre
Tomorrow at 08:25
Panel Discussion Wrap and Callers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 09:40
Meet Peter Tabichi, the world's best teacher who gives away 80% of his salary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Tabichi
Tomorrow at 10:08
Rohingya crisis - two years on
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kate Schuetze - Australia - Researcher on Refugee and Migrant Rights at Amnesty International
Tomorrow at 10:33
Mankind Project
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kholekile Dlakiya
Tomorrow at 10:52
GoodThingsGuy petitions President Ramaphosa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brent Lindeque - Managing Director at Chaos Theory
Business to meet with Police Minister over inner-city attacks
Market Commentary
Business to meet with Police Minister over inner-city attacks
Tim Atkin MW South Africa Special Report 2019
Tilana Standers opens sexual assault case against Joao Rodriques
Boris Johnson vs Brussels vs Parliament
Cele meet with community leaders amid violence
#UyineneMrwetyanaMen need to show up, it is on us.
Apple Macbook Pro owners should check batteries after FAA Ban
The psyche of a violent Nation
Carl Wastie shares his emotions as women & children are being brutally persecuted and murdered.
Safety Angel: The gadget parents can invest in to protect their children.
Exclusive sneaker sells for over R50K
Southern African nations threaten to pull out of endangered species convention
SABC Editorial interference in the Spotlight at the State Capture Commission
NGO's yet to see money promised at the Presidential Summit Against Gender Based Violence and Femicide
Pollen monitoring in SA
The role the church can play to deal with patriachy
How important is it that leaders acknowledge Xenophobia in South Africa?
Shannon needs to move out of his parents house. Even his father agrees!
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead". 2 September 2019 4:34 PM
Boris Johnson prepared to leave without Brexit deal Eyewitness News UK Correspondent Gavin Grey gives the latest on Brexit. 30 August 2019 3:55 PM
Patriarchy, porn and the Pied Piper - 'Surviving R Kelly' producers speak out The disgraced singer is currently awaiting trial on child porn charges following his arrest in July. 30 August 2019 12:25 PM
View all World
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban. 3 September 2019 1:31 PM
Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape Town 3 September 2019 8:03 AM
The rise of the outdoor gym David "Mr Active" Katz discusses the benefits of making use of outdoor training facilities. 1 September 2019 2:50 PM
View all Sport
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana. 3 September 2019 5:25 PM
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive' Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty. 3 September 2019 5:20 PM
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 3 September 2019 1:36 PM
View all Politics
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits). 27 August 2019 8:22 PM
View all Opinion
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit. 3 September 2019 5:27 PM
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng. 3 September 2019 5:21 PM
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV. 3 September 2019 5:19 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Fats and oils: What should you be consuming? Dietitian and author of 'Eat Ting' Mpho Tshukudu shares her insights. 3 September 2019 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex. 3 September 2019 3:28 PM
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it' Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 September 2019 1:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it' Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 September 2019 1:40 PM
South Africa avoids recession as economy grows by 3.1% The economy remains broken. We can’t be seduced by this handsome number, warns Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist at Standard Bank. 3 September 2019 12:45 PM
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 3 September 2019 12:06 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Who gets the biggest cut of the billion dollar hair loss industry?

21 August 2019 7:08 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual
Stem cells and 3D printing may give hope to those tearing their hair out trying to save theirs.

It is an industry that is expanding thanks to more people able to pay to look after their hair while our lifestyles make it more likely we will lose it.

It affects both men and women, but men are most at risk. The American Hair Loss Association says that by age 35 over two-thirds of males will have experienced appreciable hair loss.

Stress, diet and environmental factors play a big part and so while many of the solutions offered can have an effect, the nature of the damage is likely to see the attempted solutions fail. For all the research and spending to date, no fix has been found, but we now know more about why it falls out and how potentially to get it back than ever before.

The most common approach for treating hair loss has been to try to slow it down. Depending on the reason for hair loss, there are varying degrees of success. Medication like Finasteride can stop hair loss in some users, but it needs to be taken constantly.

There a many reasons we lose our hair, both men and women, a big part is just ageing but there are many other factors. The most obvious is that the cells that grow and colour the hair begin to die off and are not replaced. In men that can be amplified with hormone changes that result in more facial hair, but less on your head.

Hair falling out is not itself a sign of trouble though as each hair-growing unit of cells has a growing phase, a dormant phase and then a shedding phase. Hair loss is normal but for most of our lives, it includes replacement. Hair cells all have different growth cycles so you typically don't lose hair at the same time and you have so much hair you hardly notice. You are likely to have about 100 000 hairs on your head. Blondes slightly more, redheads slightly less.

While the drug approach has been used for a long time and can give good results for some, it is not a sure-fire fix.

The next approach is to move healthy hair cells to parts of the scalp that are no longer growing, typically from the back or sides of your scalp. Sometimes even using hair from elsewhere on the body. It too has mixed results but has improved over time with better success rates and more natural final effects. It is very expensive thanks to being very specialised and time-consuming.

The third option is to create an artificial scalp which has real but not living hair inserted into it. A variety of substances and new adhesives can make for very convincing solutions with the hair able to be treated just like your own.

It is hoped new techniques may provide additional alternatives for those that could not benefit from the options already mentioned.

There are constant improvements in the understanding of the ways cells send and receive messages about what to do. Understanding what and how certain signals are sent to hair cells may extend their lives and get stem cells (the undifferentiated cells) to become hair and pigment cells.

Besides the chemical signalling, it also requires a certain density of cells to achieve this. Attempts to grow hair follicles in a lab were not very successful thanks to the inability to pack enough of the stem cells in the correct concentration. An improved 3D print scaffold which is tiny make be the key.

Printing tiny things

A quick sidebar on creating very small things. Scientists created a “movie” which was created at an atomic level in 2013. They managed to create a 90-second film by moving atoms frame by frame to create an animated boy and his atom.

South African Jonty Hurwitz in 2014 used Multiphoton Lithography to craft the world smallest crafted objects. Consider the eye of a needle, the printed object of a female model in a ballet pose is small enough to not only fit in the eye of the needle, but it also looks like the model is standing on a stage because space is so much bigger than the model.

Beyond models it is also possible to build tiny machines, you no doubt have one in your phone, the sensor that helps you determine the direction you are pointing is one and in your car, a tiny printed machine is the trigger to inflate your airbags.

Thanks to those innovations, 3D printing is able to create the scaffolding to support cells in a way that replicates their placement in the scalp.

Lab-grown hair

Now those hair cells can be grown to add back to your head once they have grown enough, add the improved cell signalling techniques, the medications to manage and our understanding of the hormone system, and the machines to re-insert the follicles back into your scalp while reducing the risk of scarring and infection.

If you don’t have any hair issues you might think the efforts is simply one of vanity, hardly the stuff to drive real scientific progress. Not only does having hair make a real difference in how you feel, but the efforts in this field also assist with progress in others.

3D printing heart tissue is the stuff of movies, but scientists hoping to one day print new organs for those that need them are busy creating heart patches to heal damaged hearts. The process creates an ‘ink’ that both contain stem cells and the scaffolding substances which are ‘printed’ to replicate human heart tissue. In time the stem cells fill the structure with the heart cells and others that are needed to repair the damage.

How wonderful that an artist’s attempt to create a tiny sculpture can blend with work to prevent hair loss and combine with work to create new organs to solve not only the specific challenges they each face, but accelerate the time to find solutions to a range of other related challenges.

The Star Trek replicator first appeared in the ’80s. It is still just a science fiction story to imagine a machine that can create anything it has a recipe to construct, but rather than being a crazy notion, thanks to printing innovations, it is now just a really difficult challenge.


This article first appeared on 702 : Who gets the biggest cut of the billion dollar hair loss industry?


21 August 2019 7:08 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

The Silicon Age - How one element has powered most of human innovation

28 August 2019 6:30 PM

Wherever you look you will see silicon at work. This is a tribute to the 14th element on the periodic table and its many uses.

Read More arrow_forward

Doomsday weapons, a deterrent or a real threat?

14 August 2019 7:15 PM

The World is both safer and more dangerous than it has ever been and these weapons could end human life on the planet.

Read More arrow_forward

It's called the web. Is it any surprise we got caught in it?

31 July 2019 7:12 PM

The World Wide Web is 25 years old. What was supposed to connect us has become more like a trap and we all helped it happen.

Read More arrow_forward

Humanity 2.0: Tech is driving our evolution

24 July 2019 7:14 PM

Technology is becoming the driver of human evolution. It took another step forward this month.

Read More arrow_forward

Space weather: sunny with a chance of destruction

26 June 2019 7:13 PM

Solar activity could result in a rare and improbable event which could send civilisation back to the dark ages.

Read More arrow_forward

Peak disruption - is the internet revolution almost over?

19 June 2019 7:15 PM

The likelihood of seeing a new Alphabet or Alibaba in the next decade is declining.

Read More arrow_forward

The world may soon have only one time zone (and a new calender)

12 June 2019 7:14 PM

You may think that the time and date is unchanging, but it does change, and it might do so again.

Read More arrow_forward

How to use machine learning

5 June 2019 7:15 PM

Machines can already do many tasks better than humans, so use them.

Read More arrow_forward

Netflix is fighting a streaming war and we may get burned

22 May 2019 7:06 PM

As more streaming services create the impression of more competition, we may find it just means we all pay more for less.

Read More arrow_forward

Making climate change easier to swallow

15 May 2019 6:27 PM

Veggie burgers are not new, but two companies are not just starting to make money, they are getting meat eaters to eat them.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Refilwe Moloto smashes glass ceiling, hosts breakfast show on CapeTalk

Podcasts

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies
Athol Williams and Lacia Gest on gender-based violence
Family Matters: Co-parenting after divorce
Science & Tech: UWC scientist Ngece-Ajayi selected to take part in ‘genius’ forum
On the Yellow couch: Former cop Jorn Lier Horst on writing crime fiction
Pippa rages at government's misplaced GBV tweet
The World of Advertising and Creativity
Travel Tuesday
SA roads affected by nationwide strike
6-year old abducted in Vanderbijlpark
Hong Kong protests and pressure from Beijing

EWN Highlights

It’s a national emergency, return death penalty – MPs debate women abuse

3 September 2019 6:59 PM

ANC upholds decision to axe Gumede as eThekwini mayor

3 September 2019 5:27 PM

Nigeria calls on SA to compensate foreign shop owners amid attacks

3 September 2019 5:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA