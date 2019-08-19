Benguela Global Fund Managers is buying Naspers, Standard Bank and Pick n Pay
Every week on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks an investment professional to share her or his stock picks of the week.
This week, he spoke to Zwelakhe Mnguni, Chief Investment Officer at Benguela Global Fund Managers.
Mnguni says this is what he is buying, right now:
-
Naspers
-
Pick n Pay
-
Standard Bank
For more detail, listen to the interview in the short audio clip below.
