Feeling tired of life and burnt-out? You may want to check this out

pixabay.com, 2019

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a trending business book.

This week Whitfield spoke to Judy Klipin, author of “Recover from Burnout: Life Lessons to Regain your Passion and Purpose”

The description on Amazon:

Chances are you’re suffering from burnout.

For some time, Master Coach Judy Klipin has waged what felt like a lonely battle, speaking up about the scourge of burnout that is approaching epidemic proportions in South Africa, one of the most stressed nations in the world.

Men and women, young and old, from all walks of life, have sought her help for their burnout.

Housewives, students, young adults in their first jobs, executive business people, teachers, mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, police officers, journalists… all complaining of feeling run-down, exhausted, overwhelmed and under-enthused about life in general and their lives in particular.

Burnout is not only restricted to high-flying business executives; it can affect anyone.

Burnout is not one thing, it is also a feeling of listlessness and ineptitude, a lack of enthusiasm and excitement, an existential emergency.

Recover from Burnout will help you to understand why we get it, how to get better from it, and how not to get it again.

You’ll discover how to:

Understand your burnout.

Recognise and engage with the underlying fears and beliefs that underpin your drive to push your body, mind and spirit to breaking point.

Change the beliefs and habits that have exhausted you.

Regain your energy and enthusiasm.

Avoid falling back into the burnout traps.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

