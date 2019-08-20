Cement industry can apply for protection from cheap imports, says Itac
On Monday the breakfast Show spoke to the Cement Institute managing director, Bryan Perrie, who said that SA businesses were being undercut by 40-50% because of cheaper imports from Pakistan, Vietnam, and China.
Kieno Kammies now speaks to the commissioner at the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (Itac) Meluleki Nzimande about calls to regulate the cement industry in South Africa, in terms of tariffs on imported cement.
The commission ensures fair trade and controlling imports and exports with regard to international conventions as well as environmental health safety regulations.
Nzimande says the cement import issue is not new.
When Pakistan began exporting large quantities of cement to South Africa 5 years ago, the local industry applied to Itec for anti-dumping duties to be imposed.
This was done and the margins were quite significant and Pakistani imports reduced significantly.Meluleki Nzimande, Commissioner - International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (Itac)
Now that imports are coming in from other countries such as Vietnam, the same instruments can be implemented, he says.
If it can be proved it has been brought in at dumped prices.Meluleki Nzimande, Commissioner - International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (Itac)
The broader 'safe-guard' instruments can also be used, says Nzimande, which is protection from the world at a global level if conditions for implementation are met.
He recommends the industry submits an application. It takes between 10 and 12 months to implement.
Listen to the interview below:
Deon Kruger Senior Lecturer in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Johannesburg talks to Kieno Kammies about the Impact of Imported cement on major construction projects.
Listen to the interview below:
