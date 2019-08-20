Dis-Chem Foundation awards 'loving haven' New BeginningZ R120K
Pretoria-based NGO New BeginningZ is a haven for abandoned children living and working on the streets.
As part of Dis-Chem Foundation's 'Random Act of Kindness' initiative, New BeginningZ is the proud recipient of R120, 000 in a store account to purchase nappies, formula and medication.
Bongani Bingwa chats to haven manager Lynette Erasmas and Dis-Chem Foundation Sherry Saltzman.
Erasmus says the organisation houses 30 abandoned children.
Our work is to do early intervention and rehabilitation to get the children back into society either through family reunification, adoption or foster care placements.Lynette Erasmas, Haven manager - New BeginningZ
Saltzman says what stood out for her when she visited the foundation is the love in the haven.
The carers in this home truly love these children and have a special bond with these children. The Dis-Chem Foundation is giving the haven R120, 000 in a store account to purchase nappies, formula and medication.Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : Dis-Chem Foundation awards 'loving haven' New BeginningZ R120K
