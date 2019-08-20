Trevor Noah – 4th highest paid comedian on Earth – made R430 million in 2018
Trevor Noah earned a breath-taking $28 million (R430 million) in 2018, according to Forbes.
He now ranks as the fourth highest-earning stand-up comedian in the world.
His book Born a Crime was published in 2016 but still ranks number one on the New York Times’ list of bestselling paperback nonfiction.
Highest paid comedians of 2018:
-
Kevin Hart ($59 million)
-
Jerry Seinfeld ($41 million)
-
Jim Gaffigan ($30 million)
-
Trevor Noah ($28 million)
-
Sebastian Maniscalco ($26 million)
-
Gabriel Iglesias ($22 million)
-
Amy Schumer ($21 million)
-
Terry Fator ($17 million)
-
Jeff Dunham ($15 million)
-
Aziz Ansari ($13 million)
For more detail, read this article in Forbes magazine.
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends: