Mystery solved: Why smelly, blue sewage has been leaking into Cape Town forest

On Monday morning Cape Talk listener Lee discovered a stream of smelly, blue matter while out for a walk in The Glen in Camps Bay.

I was walking up the Glen towards the cable car and my friend said 'Oh my God that is raw sewage getting pumped down there?'. Lee, Cape Talk listener

Unable to make contact with either the City of Cape Town or National Parks and Forestry, Lee was at a loss as to what to do.

But now the cause of the leakage has been revealed, and it originates dozens of feet above The Glen at the Table Mountain Ariel Cableway lower station, as MD Wahida Parker explains.

It is a manhole cover that has popped off the city's sewage line, causing the effluent to overflow into the road and down into the Glen area. Wahida Parker, Managing director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway

We sent off our team (to investigate) and alerted SANParks as well as the City. Wahida Parker, Managing director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway

Parker says they have yet to hear back from the City on when the manhole will be repaired.

