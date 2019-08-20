Shoprite loses R265 million abroad. Admit it’s been a ‘testing’ year

A Shoprite store in Langa in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.

The last time Shoprite was below R130 a share [it’s now at R125], Des van Rooyen was Finance Minister. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

…We disappointed our customers. We gave market share away on a plate… Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite

Shoprite’s trading profit for the year ending on 30 June 2019 fell by 14.3% (to R6.9 billion).

Basic headline earnings per share dropped by 19.6% to 780.8 cents, down from 971.4 cents a year before.

Analysts forecasted basic headline earnings per share to fall by 15.5%.

…it was a testing year… A constrained economy, inventory shortages post-industrial action and the implementation of a new enterprise-wide IT system across our store base resulted in lost sales… Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite

Shoprite’s non-South African business made a trading loss of R265 million, mainly due to currency devaluation in Angola and rampant inflation as a result.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO at Shoprite.

It was a year of two halves… Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite

We’re getting our customers back… the RSA business is looking extremely strong… Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite

…we’ve lost a lot of our price-sensitive customers… Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite

In Ghana, we had fantastic growth… Malawi is growing well… Madagascar has good growth… Mozambique had good growth… Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite

…we will make the hard calls… we’re curbing costs and not throwing more capital after these investments… Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite

People are looking for value, they’re looking for price… Shoprite is absolutely still the price leader… and Checkers is giving them better value. Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite

…extreme negativity… the amount of money currently leaving this country is absolutely insane… Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite

