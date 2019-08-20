CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'

Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule. Picture: EWN

CR17 people should face the nation. Tell us what happened – if they know what happened. Tell us where the money came from. Tell us where it went. And tell us why it was necessary. Chris Vick, communications consultant

There was nothing illegal about Cyril Ramaphosa’s fundraising campaign; everyone contesting leadership positions does it - there are "smoke and mirrors" at play, argues communications consultant Chris Vick.

But it's one thing to be right. And it's another to be able to convince people you're right. Chris Vick, communications consultant

Factions at play, proxy battles everywhere you look - the Presidency seems to be losing the PR battle, reckons Vick.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed him.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

It’s a bizarre situation… how can so much money be raised for an internal campaign?... There are too many questions and not enough answers right now… Chris Vick, communications consultant

You surely must be able to predict this would be an issue... There’s a gap in the strategic thinking… Chris Vick, communications consultant

Sometimes I have the feeling that the President is just overwhelmed by the scale of the task of running the State… probably one of the toughest jobs in the world… The solution is not to sit and watch it burn… Chris Vick, communications consultant

It’s intended to divert him… the best option is to face the nation… Tell us what you know… Become accountable and transparent… Chris Vick, communications consultant

