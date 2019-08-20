Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.
This week Rice critiqued Game’s massive new “Get More Out of iGroza” advertising campaign by the small(ish) Cognitive Agency.
Its brief was to strengthen the brand in townships.
Rice gave it a “hero” rating, calling it “great work by the small, entrepreneurial agency”.
Watch the advert below and scroll down for Rice’s analysis.
