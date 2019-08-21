How much 'stuff' do we really need? Celebrate your birthday and help a cause

You want to celebrate a birthday with your friends and family, but do you need all the obligatory gifts that are normally part of the deal - because you probably have enough socks, jerseys, and T-shirts which you may or may not wear?

How about asking them to donate to a worthy cause instead.

Got Enough Stuff has partnered with a number of causes from which the birthday person can select and helps to facilitate the generation of a personalised email written by the birthday person within the platform that is sent to recipients of their choosing.

Here's how it works...

Each cause is assigned a unique SnapScan QR code. On receipt of the email, recipients are able to donate quickly, conveniently and seamlessly by scanning the QR code of the cause that they wish to donate to directly off of the email using their SnapScan mobile app.

Payment can also be made directly from their phone should they be viewing the email on their phone by simply tapping the QR code (payment also via the SnapScan mobile app)

Kieno Kammies speaks to Mike Hardy, founder of Got Enough Stuff, which has partnered with a number of causes which will benefit from this concept.

We live in such a consumerist society...I've got everything I need so I would rather try and use that to make a difference elsewhere. Mike Hardy, Founder - Got Enough Stuff

He says so many gifts end up gathering dust in the cupboard.

This initiative is really aimed more at the stuff we really don't need. Mike Hardy, Founder - Got Enough Stuff

He thought he would try and use his tech skills and come up with something creative to help others.

Find them on their Got Enough Stuff website or Facebook

Take a listen to the interview below:

Watch Got Enough Stuff's video below: