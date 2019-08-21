SA cycling star Nic Dlamini picked for grand tour: 'A bicycle changed my life'

Team Dimension Data this week announced that Nic Dlamini, who hails from Capricorn Park in Cape Town, has been selected to take part in his first-ever grand tour, the Vuelta Espana.

It is one of those inspiring stories that fuels Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka, and reminds us of their hashtag motto "Bicycles Change Lives"

Kieno Kammies chats to Nic all the way from Spain about his achievements.

A bicycle changed my life. I've always wanted to be a role model and lead by example. Nic Dlamini, Professional cyclist - Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka

Take a listen to the interview below: