Donald Trump pokes fun at his own suggestion of buying Greenland
Trump reportedly recently said he was keen for the United States to buy the Arctic island from Denmark. Twitter had a field day tweeting opinions about the idea...mostly not positive.
But now the US president has poked fun at his suggestion, though still thinks it is a pretty good idea.
I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019
Greenland's foreign ministry responded last week, tweeting, 'We're open for business, not for sale.'
#Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism. We're open for business, not for sale❄️🗻🐳🦐🇬🇱 learn more about Greenland on: https://t.co/WulOi3beIC— Greenland MFA 🇬🇱 (@GreenlandMFA) August 16, 2019
President Trump has subsequently announced he is putting off a state visit to Denmark because the prime minister had said she had no interest in discussing the sale of Greenland.
