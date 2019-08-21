Land Claims Court ruling: 'Jubilation when judgment was handed down'
The Constitutional Court's on Tuesday upheld the Land Claims Court judgment to appoint a special master to oversee land claims.
The judgment was delivered by retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron on his final day on the bench.
To discuss this landmark judgment, Bongani Bingwa chats to Association of Rural Advancement director Laurel Oettle.
There was a very strong sense of jubilation across the country yesterday when the judgment was handed down. Unfortunately, many of the original claimants have passed on due to the accessive delay in processing the claims.Laurel Oettle, Director - Association of Rural Advancement
The special master would essentially be an agent of the court making sure that there is an effective implementation plan put in place to enable the department to take land claims forward, Oettle adds.
We are really seeing how when we have crucial legislation that is derived directly to give life to our Constitution, we need stronger mechanisms to make sure that the government has what it needs to deliver on its promises.Laurel Oettle, Director - Association of Rural Advancement
Listen below to the full interview:
